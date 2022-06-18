WESTERLY — The labor union that represents the paid emergency medical services workers employed by the Westerly Ambulance Corps presented the organization with a vote of no confidence last week, saying stagnant wages since 2018 have led to a dwindling workforce.
The five elected leaders of the International Association of EMTs and Paramedics Local 732 submitted a statement outlining reasons for the vote of no confidence to the Westerly Ambulance Corps Board of Governors.
"The complete lack of expediency in reparative action by WAC management to resolve our glaring wage discrepancies has led to this declaration, our collective unionization and continues to cripple our workforce," the statement reads.
The private, nonprofit organization once relied heavily on volunteers, but increasingly is staffed by paid employees. Carl Sposato, president of the corps' board of governors, did not respond to telephone and email messages seeking comment for this article. Michael Brancato, a member of the board who also works for the corps, declined comment and referred questions to Sposato.
The workers unionized about one year ago following earlier efforts to secure a raise for the employees who include basic emergency medical technicians, cardiac EMTs and paramedics. The statement to the board of governors was signed by the leaders of the local union, Kojo Nsiah, president, Pat Hawkins, vice president, Joanna Syren, secretary, Arthur Aubin, treasurer, and Eric Smith, chief steward.
Despite negotiations that started about one year ago, the local union has yet to receive or sign a contract. The corps serves Westerly and Pawcatuck.
"We've had tentative agreements on virtually everything except wages or anything monetary," said Peter Zera, International Association of EMTs and Paramedics national representative for the region and an EMT in Connecticut.
The local union is seeking a three-year contract with wage increases of 2.5% in each year, Zera said.
"With the national shortage of EMS workers, I'd think the board would recognize this as a reasonable request," Zera said.
EMTs at Westerly Ambulance Corps earn a starting wage of $16 per hour, according to Zera. "That almost certainly means they are working second or third jobs to make ends meet," he said.
During the past year, the organization has lost supervisors and other workers. While organizations and states throughout the country are dealing with a nationwide shortage of EMTs that coincides with the COVID19 pandemic, Zera said, the situation here is unique.
"In Westerly it's the burnout rate. The same people are being mandated into shifts," Zera said. "It's a very difficult job that requires a lot of skill and education. They're being taxed to the brink."
At times the organization can only staff one ambulance per shift, a level Zera called "dangerous."
Aubin, the local's treasurer, said most ambulance services in Rhode Island and Connecticut pay better than Westerly Ambulance Corps, prompting many "to look for jobs elsewhere — especially in the last few months."
According to Aubin, the organization employed 12 full-time EMTs and four per diems about 18 months ago, when he started his job. Excluding supervisors, the organization is now down to eight full-time EMTs.
The staffing level is putting the region in a tenuous position, Aubin said. On June 11, when one EMT was unable to come in due to illness, Aubin said, the organization could staff just one ambulance. A single paramedic worked a 16-hour shift. Under normal conditions, there are two ambulances per shift and sometimes three during the summer, according to Aubin.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.