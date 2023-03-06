WESTERLY — A New London police officer and Coventry police officer are each seeking expedited trials after the two were among four men arrested last month following a brawl outside a Post Road gas station.
Court records show that the officers, 55-year-old Thomas Northup, of 15 Robin Way in Westerly, and 34-year-old Corey Briggs, of 174 Church St. in Westerly, have each pleaded not guilty to charges of simple assault or battery and disorderly conduct stemming from a fight outside the Dunn’s Corners Mobil on Post Road.
A trial date has been set for both and is scheduled to begin on March 31.
Two other men, 67-year-old David A. Marak and 37-year-old David M. Shenandoah, both neighbors of Northup and residents of 16 Robin Way in Westerly, were each charged with disorderly conduct. Their cases both remain active, according to court records.
Westerly police said in a press release that the charges stem from an incident that took place on Feb. 6 around 8:30 a.m. According to police, dispatchers received 911 calls reporting four men at the gas station, located at 249 Post Road, were involved in a fight but the men had ended their confrontation before police arrived.
Officers conducted an investigation, which included surveillance footage of the incident. The police said cameras captured the incident, which began when Northup got out of his vehicle at the station and walked past his car to a blue van where he began verbally arguing with Marak, at which point Briggs arrived in a separate car. The police said that as Briggs entered the scene, Shenandoah threw a punch and struck Northup, who punched Shenandoah in the face before the two began to wrestle.
The video proceeds to show Briggs shoving Marak away before then turning and attempting to pull Shenandoah away from Northup, leading to a physical confrontation between the two that ended when Briggs “appeared to throw Marak to the ground.”
The fight ended shortly thereafter and no significant injuries were reported.
