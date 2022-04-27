STONINGTON — Two people have suffered injuries, including one who suffered life-threatening injuries, following a head-on collision along Pequot Trail on Wednesday morning.
Emergency responders said police, fire and medical crews were called to Pequot Trail in the area of Back Acres Way just after 7:30 a.m. for reports of the two-vehicle crash. A preliminary investigation determined that one of the vehicles had crossed the center line while both were driving in opposite directions along Pequot Trail, the police said.
The drivers of both vehicles suffered injuries. Officials said there were no other occupants in either vehicle at the time of the crash.
Old Mystic firefighters provided rescue response to aid in extricating one of the drivers from the vehicle. That driver was taken by Groton Ambulance to Lawrence + Memorial Hospital in New London, where a Lifestar medical helicopter was called for possible transport to another hospital due to the extent and seriousness of injuries.
Officials said personnel with Mystic Ambulance aided the second driver, who was taken to Westerly Hospital for further evaluation and treatment.
Pequot Trail was closed for several hours, but had reopened by late morning.
The names of those involved were not released. A regional accident reconstruction team is continuing to investigate.
— Jason Vallee
