NORTH STONINGTON — Town officials are hoping that this small town — normally a quiet community in Connecticut’s southeast corner — can play a significant role in aiding legislation to shore up concerns on solar property taxes and bringing an end to a vague tax exemption proposal that could impact tribal lands.
At the very least, First Selectman Robert Carlson said he intends to make sure the community’s voice is heard — after all, the impact of the two bills could result in a swing of $1 million or more in property tax income for the community.
Carlson and town staff testified last week and will continue to closely monitor two bills, H.B. 5467 and S.B. 506, which could each have notable effects on the community depending on their outcome.
“These are things that, for many people, would seem to be happening in the background or behind the scenes, but they are incredibly important bills that could each have a significant impact on our community,” Carlson said. “This isn’t just a regular bill; each of these could change our tax income by hundreds of thousands of dollars, which is a lot for a community as small as ours.”
House Bill 5467, which was co-sponsored by state Rep. Aundre Bumgardner, D-41st District, which now represents Stonington Borough and Mystic, calls for an exemption of personal property “on certain Native American lands” from property tax. The concept, bill sponsors Rep. Anthony Nolan and Rep. Christine Conley said, is to aid commercial development on tribal reservation properties.
Carlson said Monday that the problem with vague language remains and, if passed and challenged by the Mashantucket Pequot Tribal Reservation, could leave towns including North Stonington, Ledyard or Preston looking at significant tax losses for properties that are not on the reservation and are currently part of annual grand list assessments.
Officials from Ledyard and Preston joined Carlson at the Connecticut State House on Friday to oppose the bill.
“If there is a change in their status as taxable properties, the town of North Stonington would lose $19,112,420 off our grand list,” he said. “That calculates to a revenue loss of $543,748.35 … in a small town like ours, this loss of income would be devastating.”
For taxpayers in the community, the impact would mean a significant increase in taxes. Officials said the revenue loss would be just shy of 1 mil, which would mean that to maintain the existing level of service would require increasing the tax rate by approximately 1 mil in order to account for the losses. To make matters worse, Carlson said the community is already anticipating an increased need in emergency and road services as a result of Great Wolf Lodge, a planned indoor water park resort that is expected to bring an estimated 600,000 additional visitors annually to Foxwoods once it opens in 2025.
Taxable properties that could be impacted by the bill include the Lake of Isles Golf Course, Eagle Park commercial property and land by Interstate 95.
“This would be a loss we just can’t afford at a time when the casinos are anticipating new revenues,” he said.
While North Stonington is adamantly opposed to H.B. 5467, the community is heavily in favor of S.B. 506. In fact, it was a frustrated call from Carlson to state Sen. Heather Somers that led the veteran legislator to file a bill on the town’s behalf that seeks to close loopholes that may be allowing companies to avoid paying property taxes on solar equipment.
Somers said the bill was crafted after she heard from Carlson, who was told by Town Assessor Darryl DelGrosso that owners of a solar array on leased property near Beriah Lewis Farm were refusing to pay their tax assessment, a bill estimated at $240,000. The ownership challenged that, as a result of various state laws, the leased land had been subdivided and, therefore, the company was exempt from taxes on equipment.
Carlson said the company, which uses a 5-acre parcel approved by the Connecticut Siting Council, is not acting within the guidelines set forth by the council and is seeking exemptions that, if allowed, could potentially impact several other properties in town as well.
Somers said last week that her bill, which seeks to support solar development while maintaining appropriate standards and expectations, is a “common sense step towards encouraging flexibility regarding new solar development.”
“We need to find more ways to encourage solar projects, energy-efficient policies and conservation of resources,” she said. “To that end, SB 506 requires that a property of 5 or more acres, which the owner divides into multiple lots of less than 5 acres for the purpose of leasing land for solar projects, shall be treated as one property for property tax purposes.”
The solar proposal in North Stonington is one of two large arrays already approved in the community, with Silicon Ranch continuing to move forward with plans for a third site located off of Route 184. Carlson said if the law isn’t passed, it could leave the town with a lot of properties carrying solar array equipment that couldn’t be taxed, totaling hundreds of thousands in lost tax revenues.
Both of the proposed legislations were heard last week, and no further action has been set. Carlson said he would continue to follow both and voice concerns on behalf of North Stonington residents.
“We already have very little say (on solar development projects) when it comes to deciding where they will go. Now they want to tell us we can’t collect taxes on it,” Carlson said. “That’s just unacceptable.”
