WESTERLY — Two Westerly High School students, Michael Mancini and Maxwell Palmer, have been selected as members of the prestigious National Association for Music Education's 2021 All-Eastern Honor Ensembles.
Mancini, who plays alto saxophone, and Palmer, a bass vocalist, are among 719 high school musicians who were selected from 1,150 all-state applicants and ranked by their state presidents to fill five ensembles. The honorees will participate in a virtual weekend experience March 4-6 that will include a 165-piece orchestra concert program and performances by a band, mixed chorus, treble chorus and jazz ensemble.
Friday, the two teens discussed what music means to them and their reaction to the honor they received.
"I'm having a hard time wrapping my mind around it. I'm really excited,"' said Mancini, who earned top chair designation, meaning he is the top jazz alto saxophone player in the district, which includes 11 states, the District of Columbia and Europe.
Palmer, a junior, said he only recently became aware of the All-Eastern Honor Ensembles.
"Like Mike, I'm trying to wrap my head around it. I didn't even know it existed. ... I definitely feel good about it and I'm very grateful for having the opportunity," Palmer said.
A look at the selection process reveals just how tough it is for Rhode Island students to be named to the ensembles and how rarer still it is for two students from the same school to be named in the same year.
Membership from each state is determined by a percentage of the total association Eastern Division membership. For example, if Maryland has 6% of the total active association members in the Eastern Division at the end of the year prior to the event, the state would be given approximately 6% of the membership in the band, orchestra and mixed choir. Rhode Island is currently assigned just 2%.
"Of the 11 eastern states, Rhode Island is only entitled to 2% of the overall eastern population so that means that they take less than the top 1% of the Rhode Island kids," said Sarah Ferry, Westerly High School music director.
Put another way, "to have one student make All-Eastern in a teacher's entire career is pretty big, so two kids in one year is nuts," Ferry said.
There is a common denominator that Ferry said she has identified in both Mancini, a member of the Class of 2021, and Palmer, who in addition to singing is also a percussionist.
"They are always chasing perfection. In music you just can't be perfect; it's not possible — you can always get better. I see that in the two of them. They always are trying to get better and better and better. There is no limit. That seems to be their approach,"' Ferry said.
Both students are immersed in nearly every musical opportunity offered at the high school: marching band, symphonic band, jazz band, chorus, and percussion ensemble. Palmer is currently taking an advanced placement music theory class with Ferry, and Mancini took the class last year. They have also both taken lessons with private instructors and pursued other musical ventures like Palmer's experience with the Chorus of Westerly and its summer camp.
Palmer credited the program at Westerly High for exposing students to a range of styles and forms. "It turns us into well-rounded musicians," he said.
Mancini and Palmer both plan to keep music a central part of their lives. Mancini said he hopes to major in music performance in college and is preparing for an audition as part of the application process to the Berklee College of Music. Palmer said he's been looking at a musical therapy program offered at the University of Rhode Island.
Mancini picked up the saxophone about six years ago while in the sixth grade at the former St. Pius X School. He soon recognized a deep calling.
"When I first started playing, I felt at peace. I had always played sports as a kid and I had always enjoyed that, but it was something different with music. I found a different form of joy and it's only increased through high school," he said.
These days, Mancini said he is quite interested in bebop, particularly the work of Charlie Parker and Cannonball Adderley. He takes private lessons with Carl Hosbond, a former touring musician.
Palmer took an early stab at clarinet in the fifth grade, but said he did not really get into music until he switched to drums and other percussion and joined the marching band while attending Westerly Middle School. He found an interest in singing in his freshman year, when he took an after-school chorus class.
Music, Palmer said, is another way for him to communicate. "When I'm singing or playing a percussion instrument, it feels like an extension of myself. I'm expressing myself in a way I wouldn't be able to in other methods or means," he said.
Ferry said she was hesitant to take too much credit for her students' achievement but acknowledged trying to make sure the various ensembles offered at the high school do not clash with each other to give students an opportunity to explore and be exposed to a variety of forms of music. Some students, such as Mancini and Palmer, dive in deep.
"That well-roundedness, in all of the different areas, makes them better at all those areas, so then it's just a language at that point. I think that's what contributed to their success," Ferry said.
Mancini and Palmer both discussed the importance of practice and sticking with it.
"I always feel like when I really enjoy something I have to make it worthwhile and do as much with what I have as I can," Palmer said. "If I have an opportunity, I feel like I'm obligated to do as much as I can with it in order to deserve it."
