WESTERLY — A Westerly man is facing charges that he was carrying multiple recreational drugs during a traffic stop this week, and the discovery led investigators to obtain a warrant for a second man who was already under surveillance after previous reports of possible drug deals taking place at his Hobart Street home.
Westerly police arrested 23-year-old Liam A. Audette, who police said was last know to reside on Potter Hill Road, following a traffic stop along Granite Street on Tuesday evening. He was charged with five counts of possession of a controlled substance, as well as one count of possession of greater than an ounce of marijuana.
According to a police report, an officer stopped Audette after he passed the officer driving a Dodge Caravan with no front license plate and a broken driver's side window that had been closed with duct tape. A search of the back plate found it did not belong to the van.
When officers spoke with Audette, they immediately detected a strong odor of raw marijuana coming from the car. Audette, who the police said was acting nervous, provided the officer with a cigar tube filled with marijuana before then admitting he had several ounces in the back seat.
Officers conducted a search of the van and found a satchel containing several baggies of narcotics, as well as several large bags of marijuana. The agency seized 7.3 grams of cocaine, 8.6 grams of psilocybin (magic) mushrooms, six ecstasy pills, four tabs of LSD, 3 grams of hash oil, two marijuana brownies and 2.36 ounces of marijuana. The police said a bottle of marijuana-infused sake was also seized.
During the traffic stop, Westerly Police Chief Shawn Lacey said Audette was identified as someone seen visiting 30-year-old Timothy S. O'Reilly, who had been under surveillance following complaints of suspicious activity occurring at his 18 Hobart St. home.
"Based on information already obtained, we decided to move forward in obtaining a search warrant," Lacey said. "Based on information previously obtained, we had reason to believe he also had a firearm, and a tactical team made entry around 12:30 p.m. [on Wednesday]."
Lacey said O'Reilly, his girlfriend and three small children were removed from the home without issue and a search was conducted. The police seized 6.25 ounces of marijuana which was split between bulk and individual sized bags, 26.7 grams of THC extract, packaging materials and a Taurus .380 ACP handgun. The police also seized $4,000 in cash.
O'Reilly has been previously convicted of felonies in both Rhode Island and Connecticut, which prohibited him from owning a firearm, the police said. He was charged with possession of a firearm and two counts of manufacturing or delivery of a controlled substance.
As a result of the investigation, the police contacted the Rhode Island Department of Children, Youth, and Families to notify them on the case. O'Reilly's girlfriend has not been charged in the case and the children were released into her custody following O'Reilly's arrest.
Lacey said the case remains under investigation, and the department has not ruled out filing additional charges if warranted.
