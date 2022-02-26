WESTERLY — Six months after voting to establish a municipal multiculturalism committee, the Town Council is struggling to define the panel's purpose, determine how many members it should have, and figure out whom to appoint to it.
During the council's Feb. 14 meeting, the council decided to add the committee to a future workshop meeting agenda to consider recommendations made by members of the Westerly Anti-Racism Coalition, a private organization that grew out of protests of the George Floyd killing. The coalition had previously written to the council seeking clarity on the committee's mission and the application process.
The August 2021 Town Council-approved resolution establishing the committee stated the panel would serve to "promote diversity and link the many cultures in the town." The resolution also discusses having representatives "from our various cultures and backgrounds who are currently living in Westerly."
The "overarching goal of the committee," according to the resolution, is to "work together to raise awareness of diverse activities going on in the community in which the general public can participate in order to increase knowledge, understanding, communication, [and] awareness."
Rather than a committee merely focused on sharing information about events to celebrate various cultures in the town, members of the coalition asked for a committee that serves in an advisory role to the council to work on issues of the day.
"I don't believe that is going to be the true function of this committee," said Kevin Lowther, a founding member of the coalition. "It's an advisory committee to the Town Council to help councilors deal with some of the foundational issues that come up around multiculturalism. The advisory part is extremely important."
The committee, Lowther said, should focus on diversity and inclusion just as similar committees linked to municipal government and school districts in other towns and cities in the state do, said Lowther, who is also a member of the Planning Board.
In Narragansett, where six people serve on the town's Inclusion, Diversity, Equity and Awareness Committee, the panel has talked about barriers faced by women-owned businesses, people with disabilities, and members of the lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender and queer communities. Shoreline access for Native Americans has also been on the Narragansett group's agenda.
Lowther, who is Black, said the committee could help facilitate a community discussion of sensitive issues that, while hard to talk about, should be addressed. For instance, he said, the committee could discuss the statue of Christopher Columbus in Wilcox Park and the town's Columbus Day parade.
"We're not trying to cancel it. The parade was a big part of my childhood. I marched in it three years ago and I had a great time, but others feel differently about it. We need a place to build a bridge," Lowther said.
April Dinwoodie, another founding member of the coalition, also spoke to the council. She provided a definition of multiculturalism.
"What is multiculturalism? It's a discussion of different cultures, races and ethnicities, especially those in minority groups, that deserve special acknowledgement of their differences in a mainstream culture," Dinwoodie said.
A Black woman who was adopted as a child by white parents of Italian and Scottish descent, Dinwoodie said the coalition is not looking to "cancel."
"I have no ability to cancel any culture because that would mean canceling my family," Dinwoodie said.
Racism, Dinwoodie said, exists throughout the world. The committee, she said, could help the Town Council address urgent issues tied to race in the town and provide more general assistance.
"It's a way to not only grow your professionalism as members of the Town Council, but also a way to grow your own heart and your experiences," she said.
Lowther also recommended populating the committee with individuals who have experience with diversity and inclusion issues. He suggested no more than nine members and recommended allowing the group to start meeting before it is fully populated.
"You don't need to seat the whole committee at once — there are people ready now who could help you refine the application process and promote it, because right now we seem like we're in a place where we're a little bit stuck with the application process," Lowther said.
Council President Sharon Ahern said the council would revisit the committee and the recommendations of the coalition at a future meeting. "This is not an event. This is a process and we will keep ironing it out," Ahern said.
Councilor Suzanne Giorno, who was the central proponent on the council of establishing the committee, said the current description of the committee is an important foundation. "I don't want to cancel what we have. It's been a long road to get here," Giorno said.
Councilor Philip Overton repeated a concern he has raised previously. "I'm very concerned it will morph into a cancel culture committee that will look to cancel the rich Italian heritage we have in our town and cancel the Columbus Day parade, and push to take down our statue," Overton said.
The committee's "mission statement" should be amended, Overton said, to include the following: "This committee will promote all cultures equally and not promote one culture over another."
The coalition, Lowther said, has worked to educate the community despite hardships such as being spit on and sworn at during weekly protests.
"It may be that others don't want to go through the experience that members of the Westerly ARC are going through. It may be very difficult to seat people on this committee because of the environment we are in," Lowther said.
Members of the coalition were disappointed, Lowther said, to learn the council would send the committee idea back to a workshop meeting.
"We are close to the finish line. We just did not see enough detail and were pushing for what the application process was and wanted to clarify a few things. Now it seems like we are going in reverse, but we remain committed," Lowther said.
