WESTERLY — Patrick Falcone Jr. is not sure what he should or will do when the Town Council meets again next month.
As town sergeant, a position he has held since 2014, Falcone is expected to attend council meetings to keep order and provide security. The assistant town sergeant provides the same services during School Committee meetings.
Falcone says he was caught off guard during the council's last meeting, on June 14, when councilors discussed having a police officer provide security coverage at council meetings. Officials said a police officer would be there along with the town sergeant, a position that is created and required by the Town Charter.
After hearing from Chief of Police Shawn Lacey and speaking among themselves, the council decided, by discussion rather than a formal vote, to stick with the current and historic approach of relying only on the town sergeant.
During a recent interview, Falcone noted that the councilors were actually split evenly on the question, with three councilors saying they favored adding a police officer for security at their meetings and three saying they preferred to stick solely with the town sergeant. Had the seventh councilor, who was absent, attended, the decision could have gone the other way.
As a decades-long constable and former longtime captain of the Westerly Police Reserves organization, and from his time as an employee of the Water Department and his current job at McQuade's Marketplace, Falcone is well known in the town. He was not informed his position would be discussed until he arrived to provide coverage at the June 14 meeting and saw the agenda.
"I sat there and I didn't know what to do. I was thinking, do I get up and leave? At no time did any of them ask me a question," Falcone said.
The closest thing to interaction, Falcone said, was when an official looked over at him and moved his hand up and down. "Maybe to shut my mouth or not say anything," Falcone said.
Despite the discomfort, Falcone stuck it out and stayed at the meeting until the council adjourned its public meeting and went into executive session. Several of his friends and acquaintances called him in the days following the meeting.
"I'm still trying to figure out what actually happened. There are a lot of people who think I shouldn't go back," Falcone said.
Town Council President Sharon Ahern said she put the discussion of potentially adding more security to Town Council meetings on the agenda in light of recent unrest in the country, including violent episodes and shootings.
"I'm concerned if you get someone who is an active shooter and they come in here, you would have a trained professional who can react in real time," Ahern said during the meeting.
On Friday, Ahern emphasized, as she did during the meeting, that she did not raise the issue of additional security as a slight against Falcone. She did not inform Falcone of the upcoming discussion because she wanted it to take place in public session, she said. In some cases, under the state Open Meetings law, certain individuals whose job performance is to be discussed are given a choice of having the discussion in public or in a private executive session.
"I didn't want to have a personnel discussion because this is nothing against Pat Falcone. It's about changes that are coming our way and probably indicate that we need to go a different way with security at Town Hall," Ahern said.
With society returning to normal following the closures imposed due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Ahern noted, Town Hall and council meetings are again meeting in person and the public is allowed to attend.
"This is not, in my mind, just a question of trying to protect elected officials or appointed officials or staff. The public is now welcomed back in the council chambers, and it's not just staff and officials that I think need to have enhanced security," Ahern said.
As a constable, Falcone carried a pistol and as captain of the reserves organization he arranged for training of its members at the Rhode Island Municipal Police Reserve Academy. The members also received mandatory annual firearms training and recertification and were offered a host of classes, including self-defense, a town ordinance class, bicycle patrol training, all-terrain vehicle training and handcuffing.
Falcone wears a Westerly Police uniform to the meetings he covers and carries a pistol in a holster just as his predecessor did for more than 20 years. Between experience derived from his work as a constable, including one time when he faced down a man holding a rifle at his head, and a job as an armored car driver transporting gold and silver bullion, and another job that required transporting nuclear fuel across the country, Falcone is accustomed to high-pressure situations. He questioned whether a police officer would have an advantage over himself.
"An active shooter would be someone who walks in anywhere and just shoots. I don't care if you have any officer. Who is going to stop that? The one with the gun is the first one they are going to shoot or they just spray bullets," Falcone said.
At 77, Falcone said he is confident he can protect the council and take on any threat that presents itself, but also said he was proud of never having to use a nightstick or similar instrument in the days when constables were assigned regular police beats in the town. "If I couldn't do it with my hands, I didn't do it. I took a few beatings, but that's OK," Falcone said.
Decades ago, Falcone worked eight-hour shifts as a constable, a second job for him at the time, on the street patrolling the downtown area. He said he earned enough money as a constable to put down a deposit for the house he bought for his family.
Lacey did not return a message seeking comment for this article, but during the meeting said the department will be required to develop a policy statement for how security is handled at Town Council and other meetings as the department continues its work to gain accreditation from the Rhode Island Police Accreditation Commission.
Town officials have occasionally discussed, during the past 10 years, whether constables should be used any longer or whether they should be allowed to carry weapons. The conversations have often involved questions of liability and insurance. Since 2006, Westerly constables have been prohibited by police policy from making arrests or using force despite being allowed to carry firearms.
Falcone said the use of constables and members of the reserve organization has been steadily phased out, and he suspects officials might soon inform him that he cannot be armed when he works as town sergeant.
Since becoming town sergeant, Falcone arrives early for each council meeting, reviews the night's meeting agenda and speaks with the town clerk to see if officials anticipate any hot-button issues that might provoke unruliness or outbursts. At the end of each meeting, he walks the town clerk and other female staff out to their vehicles. On nights when the council goes into executive session, he arranges for a male member of the Town Council to walk the women out. He is also well-liked for a variety of home-cooked dishes he often brings in for the council.
The formal definition of the duties of town sergeant are a bit vague. The Town Charter states: "There shall be a town sergeant appointed by the council to serve for a term of office concurrent with that of the council and until his successor is appointed and qualified. The powers and duties of said office shall be as prescribed by law and ordinance."
A town ordinance says the town sergeant "shall be available on call for and by any administrative or executive officer of the town in the making of investigations and performing such other duties in aid of any such administrative or executive officer of the town in the performance of their respective duties. There may be appointed deputy town sergeants to fulfill the duties of the town sergeant in his absence. The town sergeant or deputy town sergeant may be required to attend sessions of the Probate Court of the town and shall attend all council meetings, both general and special."
Falcone said he is disappointed he was not informed that his position would be discussed and that no one at the meeting came to his defense.
"I respect them all and I do what I can for all of them, but wouldn't it have been easier to take me in the backroom and talk to me? If they are uncomfortable with me, how do they think I'm going to feel the next time I walk in there?" Falcone said.
Ahern and Councilors Karen Cioffi and Suzanne Giorno said they supported adding a police officer for security at council meetings. Councilors Caswell Cooke Jr., Christopher Duhamel and Philp Overton said they favored maintaining the current approach. Councilor Brian McCuin did not attend the meeting.
Council members agreed with Ahern's alternative approach, which she offered with hesitation — to arrange for police coverage of council meetings when a sensitive topic is on the agenda.
"How does anyone know what will set someone off? Who can really tell that?" Ahern said.
Although disappointed, Falcone also said he considers Lacey to be "a good friend" and a "good chief."
The council is currently on a summer schedule and is not slated to meet again until July 12. Falcone said he is thinking about what to do.
"I wouldn't leave them hanging. If I do go back, I'll go back until they get somebody. I feel it’s the right thing to do. I'll give them that right, which they never gave to me. I don’t want to stop. I think it should have been done in a much more professional way," Falcone said.
