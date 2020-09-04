WESTERLY — The operator of the municipal wastewater treatment plant will negotiate on the town's behalf as work continues on developing a new permit for the facility.
Specifications in the new permit to be issued by the state Department of Environmental Management are expected to affect the level and cost of renovations needed at the Margin Street plant.
"We won't know what reconstruction or rehabilitation of the plant will entail until we have a new DEM permit," Town Manager J. Mark Rooney told the Town Council on Monday.
The council voted unanimously to pay Jacobs Engineering an additional $34,041 to negotiate on the town's behalf with DEM. The funds will come from the sewer department's annual budget. The resolution approved by the council to hire the company says the firm will "support the town's position in permit negotiations with DEM on a less stringent total effluent nitrogen limit."
Wastewater that is treated at the plant is discharged into the Pawcatuck River. Excessive nitrogen levels in water bodies fuels the growth of algae and other organisms that can suffocate fish and kill plant life. Sources of nitrogen in the Pawcatuck River include the treatment plant, stormwater and up-river farms.
Earlier this year, Jacobs submitted a report to DEM on the town's behalf outlining three options, each with a different level of nitrogen removal. Ultimately DEM will make a determination based on input from federal environmental authorities and based on a study the department conducted of Little Narragansett Bay last summer.
The nitrogen level set out in the new permit could be the difference between a $5 million project to rehabilitate the treatment plant and a $22 million project, Rooney said.
The town's utilities superintendent, Bill Beauregard, has been working on the permit for several months and has consulted with engineers who work for Jacobs, according to Town Council President Christopher Duhamel.
According to statistics on the federal Environmental Protection Agency's website, the treatment plant served about 16,500 people as of May. The plant is designed to handle 3.3 million gallons per day and currently handles an average of 2.5 million gallons per day, according to the website. The most recent permit was issued in 2013 and expired in 2018.
The Boston-based Jacobs Engineering, in a letter to Beauregard, said it has performed similar negotiation for other municipalities in Rhode Island and expects it will take about two months to respond to technical questions from DEM.
Councilor Sharon Ahern, noting the span of potential costs cited by Rooney, advocated hiring Jacobs. "We need someone to advocate for us," Ahern said.
The primary treatment facility was built in 1957. A secondary treatment facility was built in 1980.
Jacobs has run the plant since 2017 under a 10-year contract.
Rooney recommended hiring a different environmental engineering firm to review Jacobs' work once it is complete.
