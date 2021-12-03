WESTERLY — Anyone interested in running a marina and potentially conducting other waterfront operations will soon have an opportunity to be considered to lease town-owned land on the Pawcatuck River.
The Town Council, during a meeting scheduled for Monday at Town Hall at 5:30 p.m., will discuss seeking proposals for property at 23 Margin St. A 25-year lease that started in 1999 with Westerly Marina Inc., a private business, is set to expire on Oct. 31.
In addition to 50 boat slips, the 4.35-acre property also includes a public boat launch for Westerly residents and an office/restroom/retail area. There are also two pump-out stations, one on the waterside and the other in the parking lot for trailer-accessible vessels. The site also has about 100 parking spaces including some for trailers.
Town Council President Sharon Ahern agreed that most residents probably are not familiar with the property or aware the town owns it. She called it "a gem that hasn't really been polished so we are hoping some people will step forward with some new ideas."
For years, Ahern said, residents have discussed a desire for "water access between downtown and Watch Hill." She also noted that local fishermen have long sought a dock to sell their catch in the town.
"There are all kinds of things that are possible for someone with a vision," Ahern said.
In other business, the council will continue working on a new contract with Fuss & O'Neill, the environmental engineering firm that is working on a proposal to improve fish passage in the Pawcatuck River at the site of the Potter Hill Mill. Fuss & O'Neill is working under a three-year grant to the town from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration. The firm recommended complete removal of the dam but the Town Council is opting to pursue an option that would slightly lower the dam and require construction of an engineered long, natural passage to help fish get through the area.
The Wood-Pawcatuck Watershed Association recently announced its opposition to the council's plan for the dam and questioned whether the plan could ever gain approval by state and federal regulatory agencies. Ahern stressed that the council's option will be subject to the scrutiny of the regulators once it is designed. The review process by the regulators will include a public comment period, she said.
"There will be lots of transparency," Ahern said.
The council is also scheduled to conduct a closed door, executive session to discuss several issues, including a former fuel processing plant property on Canal Street owned the National Grid. The utility company recently undertook an intensive environmental remediation of the property. Town officials have long had their sights set on the property as a potential public parking lot to help alleviate a parking crunch in the downtown area. Earlier this year, former Town Manager Mark Rooney said negotiations between the town and the company had ended because the two sides had been unable to agree on a lease price. Ahern said the council wants to determine "if there is a way for the town to move forward with the National Grid property."
