WESTERLY — The Town Council on Monday will take another look at the purpose and function of the Multiculturalism Committee it established about seven months ago.
A portion of the council's workshop meeting will be dedicated to the committee that was created through adoption of a resolution in August. The resolution states the council sought to establish a committee to "promote diversity" and "link the various cultures in the community by working to raise awareness of diverse activities going on in the community in which the general public can participate in order to increase knowledge, understanding, communication, and awareness."
The resolution also calls for "representatives from our various cultures and backgrounds who are currently living in" the town.
Since August, the council has discussed whether an additional "mission statement" should be developed for the committee. Also, members of the Westerly Anti-Racism Coalition, a private organization that was instrumental in getting the concept of a multiculturalism committee before the council for consideration, has raised concerns about the language of the resolution, what the committee will do, and the feasibility of a committee with representation of all of the town's cultures and backgrounds.
The council has also heard concerns that the committee could cause division and engage in "cancel culture."
Members of the the Westerly Anti-Racism Coalition recently wrote to Suzanne Giorno, the Town Council member who initially advocated for the town committee. The letter provides recommendations on a mission statement and ways to accomplish the mission, how to start the committee's work with "Day 1" agenda items, and proposed committee tenets.
The tenets include "no cancel culture," not promoting one culture over another, and the idea that culture is not limited to geographical background or ethnicity but also includes the lesbian, bisexual, gay, transgender and queer communities. The tenets also call for productive relationships between committee members and "deliberate empathy" as a form of self-care and care for the community.
The letter, which was authored by the coalition's steering committee, also provides suggestions on the committee's potential structure, including a maximum membership of 10 officers. When seeking members, the steering committee recommends looking for candidates who have demonstrated commitment to multiculturalism, individuals with lived multiculturalism experience, and individuals who reflect the diversity needs of the committee.
The letter also provides suggested application questions for prospective committee members and a glossary of terms.
The council's meeting is scheduled for 5:30 p.m. in Council Chambers at Town Hall.
