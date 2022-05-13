WESTERLY — The Town Council will conduct public hearings on the proposed 2022-23 water, sewer and transfer station budget during a meeting scheduled for Monday. The council is expected to vote on the budgets at the conclusion of the hearings.
The water budget is set to increase from $5.58 million to $5.64 million. The user rates that support the water department's budget are proposed to remain the same as the current rates.
The rates include a minimum water charge of $43 charged per livable unit. For this amount, customers receive 2,400 cubic feet, or 18,000 gallons of water. This averages out to about .01 cents per every 5 gallons of water used. For usage over this minimum amount, single family residential units are charged an additional $4.36 per 100 cubic feet, or 750 gallons. Multi-family or commercial properties are charged an overage fee of $5.06 per 100 cubic feet.
The sewer budget is proposed to decrease from the current $5.39 million to $4.19 million. The current budget relied on the use of $800,000 from the Sewer Department's surplus or undesignated fund balance. The proposed budget, if approved, would not use surplus funds.
The user rate for the sewer system is proposed to remain at the current annual fee of $306 per unit. The ad valorem tax that helps support the sewer system is also proposed to remain the same as the current tax of 54 cents per $1,000 of assessed property value.
The transfer station budget is proposed to increase from $2.96 million to $3.44 million. For the first time in several years, the transfer station budget does not include an allotment of money from the town's general fund.
The transfer station, water department, and sewer department, are each designated as enterprise funds. The designation is given to governmental functions that involve a user charge. Local officials say enterprise funds should be largely self-sustaining and not rely on annual contributions from the general fund.
The finance board approved each of the three enterprise fund budgets as they were presented by the departments. In a commentary that the board provided when it submitted the budgets to the Town Council, the board praised the council for working to improve the transfer station's ability to be self-sustaining. The council recently approved a $50 annual fee that will be charged per dwelling unit and on commercial property to support transfer station operations.
The board asked the council to remain focused on the sewer department, which has been working with local and state officials for several years to develop an upgrade project for the wastewater treatment plant on Margin Street.
"While the sewer fund was able to eliminate the need for fund balance in order to provide core services, we note the prospective need for vigilance as it relates to system upgrades in the near and intermediate term," the board wrote. "We note that the town manager and his staff are keenly aware of the challenges and we hope the Town Council will be as creative, thoughtful, and engaged as it was with the transfer station when dealing with the sewer fund."
The council's meeting is scheduled for Monday at 5:30 p.m. in Council Chambers at Town Hall.
