WESTERLY — Hoping to establish a more equitable approach, the Town Council is looking to establish separate tax classifications for the municipal real estate and personal property tax rates.
The town currently uses two classes to determine the tax rate (often called the mill rate) that is applied for the annual tax levy. The two classes currently in use are: Class 1 for all real estate and personal property and Class 2 for motor vehicles. When tax rates are determined each year, regardless of how the assessments change, one rate is used for Class 1. In Westerly, the assessments of Class 1 have been combined or blended as one group when the tax rate is determined annually to support the municipal budget.
Personal property refers to businesses' furniture, machinery, computer equipment, leasehold improvements (improvements made to the business) and fixtures.
Finance Director Dyann Baker, in a memorandum to the Town Council, pointed out a potential flaw in the blending approach.
"Although the assessment changes are usually not consistent between these two types of property, the tax rate (also known as mill rate) will be uniform for both. This is not an equitable way to tax the Westerly citizens because the drivers of the assessments are quite different between real estate and personal property," Baker said in the memorandum.
The inequity, Baker said, can be sharp in years such as the current one, immediately following revaluation of property.
"This inequity can be significant during the revaluation years with increases in real estate values and minor changes in personal property values. This then causes a shift of the tax burden to the real estate category," Baker said in the memorandum.
Baker asked the council to consider separating real estate and personal property.
"I am recommending that we separate the two categories into individual classes and calculate annual taxes based on the separate property classes," Baker said. "Under a two-class system, the personal property tax rate would be level over the prior year and the real estate tax be adjusted based on the assessments. Personal property would increase/decrease based on the business investments."
Baker and Town Manager Shawn Lacey discussed the tax classification with the Town Council during its meeting on Monday. Town Solicitor William Conley Jr. said state law allows municipalities to reclassify tax categories in revaluation years by adopting ordinances that establish new classifications. In non-revaluation years, municipalities are required to seek special legislation by the General Assembly.
Town Council President Sharon Ahern said following Baker's recommendation might help assuage concerns that property owners have expressed about their new assessments and potential new tax liabilities.
The council voted 5-0 to have Conley draft a proposed ordinance that if approved would establish the new classifications. Ahern was joined by Councilors Christopher Duhamel, Suzanne Giorno, Brian McCuin, and Philip Overton in voting. Councilors Caswell Cooke Jr. and Karen Cioffi did not attend the meeting.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.