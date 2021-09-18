WESTERLY — If appointed to serve as interim town manager by the Town Council, Police Chief Shawn Lacey says he will use the time with a potential eye toward a permanent switch of jobs.
The council, during a meeting scheduled for Monday, is expected to consider appointing Lacey to serve as interim town manager. The council is also expected to present a commendation to outgoing Town Manager J. Mark Rooney, who on Sept. 9 announced his intention to resign.
The agenda for the meeting provides clarity that was missing following the council's previous meeting about how the it plans to handle Rooney's resignation.
On Friday, both Lacey and Town Council President Sharon Ahern, said the potential interim period could serve as a trial period for both Lacey and the council and give all parties time to contemplate future steps.
"I think it would be a two-way look for the council and for Chief Lacey. It may not, ultimately, be something he's interested in," Ahern said.
An interim period would give all parties time to contemplate future steps, Ahern said.
"For now we would just like to stabilize and see how the chief slides into the position. I assume he will do very well, after all he has been in this situation before and no one knows the town better than he," Ahern said.
Lacey, who was appointed chief by Rooney, has served brief stints as interim town manager when Rooney was out of town for conferences or when he had time off during his more than three-year tenure. Some of those stints occurred during major storms or when Lacey had to make executive decisions related to the COVID-19 pandemic.
"I'm looking forward to the opportunity of interim manager. I'm honored that I'm being asked," Lacey said.
In the interim role, Lacey would also continue as police chief. A 34-year veteran of the police department, Lacey said he is not yet certain he is ready to close the door on his career in law enforcement.
"I have to weigh it out. ... Am I ready to or willing to turn in my police badge and make that giant leap of faith?" Lacey said.
Members of the Town Council who are term limited to no more than two consecutive two-year terms have both hiring and firing authority over the town manager position. In other words, the manager's bosses can change every two years depending on the desires of the town's voters, which can subject the position to politics.
"The tenure of managers haven't always been the longest. I have to weigh that in. I enjoy the town, I grew up in town and I've worked for the police department for the last 34 years and I wish to remain gainfully employed," Lacey said.
If Lacey is appointed to the interim position, Ahern said she anticipates the council in the future discussing how to go about filling the position on a full-time basis. She noted that Rooney moved from interim to permanent status and that the council opted not to conduct a search for candidates when it selected former Town Manager Michelle Buck to become permanent town manager after she became interim manager following the resignation of Steve Hartford in 2013.
"There are a lot of different models for how this could unfold," Ahern said.
The citation prepared for Rooney "commends his effort toward the betterment of the town" and "extends best wishes for success and happiness."
The meeting is scheduled for 5:30 p.m. in Council Chambers at Town Hall and can also be viewed at https://us02web.zoom.us/j/85052429033.
