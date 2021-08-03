WESTERLY — A new $50 annual transfer station fee would be charged to all dwellings in the town, and the cost of town-issued orange trash bags would increase by $1.00 under a plan being considered by the Town Council.
The fee and bag-cost increase were some of the options developed by Michael Serra, assistant superintendent of the Department of Public Works, as a means to reduce the transfer station's reliance on the annual municipal budget to balance its financial ledger. The transfer station is designated as an enterprise fund that many officials say should be financially self-sustaining based on user fees.
The Board of Finance, during deliberations on the municipal and enterprise budgets last spring, asked the Town Council to study the transfer station's financial performance, noting its increased reliance on funds from the town budget rather than fees charged for use of the facility to balance the facility's annual budget. The transfer station is relying on $488,571 from the annual budget in the current fiscal year to balance its $2.96 million budget.
In return for the $50 annual fee, which officials said would likely be included with municipal tax bills, property owners and residents would receive a permit that would grant entry to the transfer station.
Serra and Town Manager J. Mark Rooney discussed the recommendations with the Town Council during a workshop meeting on Monday. Rooney said use of funds from the municipal budget has increased in recent years because expensive equipment used at the transfer station has required replacement. He also reminded the council and residents that the town no longer receives money for recyclable items because of the decline in the international market for recyclable items.
The recommendations come as Rhode Island Resource Recovery Corporation, which operates the state landfill in Johnston, which receives the town's trash, is increasing its fees to municipalities. In the current fiscal year, the corporation's fee increase to the town is estimated to result in a 4% overall increase from $1.049 million to $1.086 million and an estimated 13% overall increase in 2022-23 to $1.22 million. Additionally, the vendor that supplies the orange bags is increasing the cost of the bags by 15%.
Members of the council stressed that the recommendations they are considering are intended to mitigate reliance on the annual town budget. They also noted that ultimately residents all pay for the transfer station either through taxes that support the municipal budget or fees imposed for use of the facility.
"We're not trying to make money. What we're trying to do is close the gap. We need to figure out how we can break even every year," Councilor Suzanne Giorno said.
Councilor Caswell Cooke Jr. said he supported the proposed new permit fee and increase to the cost of trash bags, and said Serra and Rooney should be given authority to increase fees when the town is facing increases in the fees charged for use of the state landfill.
The council is expected to consider an ordinance that would establish the permit fee and trash bag cost increase in the future.
Rooney and Serra agreed to study a proposal by Councilor Karen Cioffi to eliminate use of the town-issued trash bags. Cioffi said the bag system would no longer be necessary if the permit fee is adopted.
