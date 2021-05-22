WESTERLY — Taxpayers, not town officials, will pay a $2,500 fine as part of a settlement aimed at resolving town officials' violation of the state Access to Public Records Act, according to the town attorney.
William J. Conley Jr., whose Providence-based law firm has served as town attorney since 2017, wrote to a resident on Tuesday and said the payment would come from the town budget.
"Since your complaint against the town of Westerly related to official town business and complains of acts or omissions within the town's official duties in responding to requests made under the Access to Public Records statute, any assessment of a fine related thereto would be against a public body and would be paid by the town from its General Fund," Conley wrote in a letter to resident James Angelo, who filed the original request for documents and a subsequent Access to Public Records complaint to the state Attorney General's Office.
Angelo was seeking documents related to town officials' decision to administratively subdivide the former Bradford Dyeing Association property as part of a receivership case that includes an effort to market the property. Administrative subdivisions are carried out by officials on paper in their offices rather than in public before the planning and zoning boards.
In March, the state Attorney General's Office found the town failed to respond to Angelo's request within the statutorily imposed time frame, failed to provide a detailed response, and failed to inform Angelo of his appeal rights and therefore violated the Access to Public Records Act, which in other states is known as the sunshine law. The Attorney General's Office also rejected the town's argument that Angelo failed to comply with the procedural requirements for filing an appeal, calling the argument a "non-starter" and "inaccurate" and noting that evidence the town provided to the Attorney General's Office "directly refutes the town's representation that 'there is no record of an administrative appeal.'"
"... we conclude that the town's violations of the APRA ... were knowing and willful, or reckless," a letter to Conley and Angelo signed by Attorney General Peter F. Neronha states.
Conley cited a town ordinance that indemnifies town officials "from all loss, cost, damage and expense, including legal fees and court costs," arising out of claims and settlements related to alleged acts committed within the scope of the official's duties. The same ordinance states that employees and officials will not be indemnified if the conduct in question resulted from "wilful, wanton or malicious conduct."
Angelo, in comments he made to the Town Council during its meeting on Monday, said town officials should pay the fine.
"It is my contention that the Westerly taxpayers should not be made liable for the cost of civil fines because of the APRA violation. Rather, the civil fines should be paid by the town officials responsible for violating the APRA," Angelo said.
Angelo also noted that Neronha called the town's violation "knowing and willful, or reckless."
"By allowing this absurdity to continue, the Town Council ensures that the APRA violators will not be penalized while the Westerly taxpayers are penalized by incurring the cost of the civil fine," Angelo said.
The Town Council, on Monday, skipped over the "councilors' response" portion of their meeting agenda and did not address Angelo's comments.
Neronha, in the letter which was prepared by Special Assistant General Kayla E. O'Rourke, also found similarities between town officials' actions in Angelo's case and their actions in a case involving a request for documents from a different resident, Jack Armstrong. The Attorney General's Office found the town violated the Access to Public Records Act in the Armstrong case in a decision that was released about seven months before the decision in the Angelo case.
In addition to the fine, the Attorney General's Office is requiring town department heads to undergo special training on the Access to Public Records Act as part of the settlement in the Angelo case. Town officials agreed to the fine and the training as part of a settlement to forestall a lawsuit the Attorney General's Office was planning to file against the town in the Angelo case.
