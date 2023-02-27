PROVIDENCE — Two New Jersey residents and a New York City man will all serve prison time for their roles in courier-based “grandparent scams” that defrauded over a dozen seniors in Rhode Island out of more than $300,000.
The three men, 22-year-olds Bryan Valdez-Espinosa and Diego A. Alacron, both of Union City, N.J., and 40-year-old Jason Hatcher, of New York City, had each previously admitted to traveling around Rhode Island posing as the couriers in order to collect cash from victims. Last July, Hatcher pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit wire fraud and aggravated identity theft in U.S. District Court, while both Alarcon and Valdez-Espinosa pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit wire fraud.
Alarcon was sentenced by Judge William E. Smith on Friday to serve a 30-month sentence followed by three years of federal supervised release. He was also ordered to pay restitution to the victims totaling $304,081. Valdez-Espinosa was sentenced on Feb. 1 to 30 months in prison and three years of federal supervised release, as well as to pay restitution of $262,240; while Jason Hatcher was sentenced in November to 33 months in prison followed by three years of federal supervised release and restitution totaling $304,081.
Officials said the three men were part of a group that had targeted at least 14 Rhode Island seniors. Members of the conspiracy, who impersonated family members or attorneys claiming that a “family member,” often a grandchild, had been arrested and was in immediate need of cash for bail payments.
The victims were then directed to gather cash for these fake bail payments and to provide the money to a “courier” who would be sent to their home.
State officials said all three men had acted as couriers prior to their arrest, leading to the charges.
The matter was investigated by Homeland Security Investigations, with assistance from various local law enforcement agencies including police in Hopkinton, North Kingstown, Warwick, Cranston, East Providence, Johnston, Cumberland, Coventry, Barrington and Smithfield.
