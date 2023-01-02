With the coronavirus pandemic somewhat in the rearview mirror, local artists and arts organizations carefully ventured forth in 2022, eager to share new works and reestablish beloved traditions.
The result was another year rich in music, theater, dance, literature and the visual arts for the Westerly area, a year full of interesting people, exhibits and events, a year with some noteworthy changes and one heartbreaking loss.
Death of Dupré la Tour
In May, the region was rocked when Aymeric Dupré la Tour, a French-born, Juilliard-trained harpsichordist, organist and pianist known for his quixotic ways and "contagious passion," was killed when his car collided with a tractor-trailer on I-95 in Madison, Conn. Six months later, friends, fans and supporters of the man who "touched the lives of many through his music" created a gorgeous musical program — including vocal and instrumental pieces that reflected their affection for him and "their respect for his prodigious talent" to properly honor the "brilliant light that perished too soon."
The program included performances by his sister, Diane Dupré la Tour, and more than a dozen well-known musicians — including sopranos Nora Fox and Jurate Svedaite, organists Nathan Bayreuther and Frank Martignetti, baritone cantor Arthur Giglio, violinist Adrian Sylveen, pianist Angelina Gadeliya and poet Dan Potter — who gathered at the United Church of Stonington to share their music in honor of the man whose mother once loving referred to him as "her surprise bag." Their remarks, according to Pamela Ryley, a close friend of the Dupré la Tour family, "reminded the audience of Aymeric’s humor, his intellect, his grace, and his devotion to music and to his darling daughter."
While he could certainly be controversial, Dupré la Tour was admired widely for his improvisations and passionate interpretations of Baroque music and his loss came as a jolt. He was affiliated with many organizations throughout the region, including the New London Community Orchestra, Mystic River Chorale, New London Maritime Society, Zuckermann Harpsichords and North Stonington Historical Society. Dupré la Tour, who left behind a young daughter, Ariana, was about to turn 50 at the time of his death.
For many, the concert and Dupré la Tour's death was a reminder of the healing power of the arts and of the importance of appreciating and supporting the artists and arts organizations in our midst.
A break for the Colonial
Back in Westerly, the Colonial Theatre — the performing company that first brought Shakespeare to Wilcox Park 31 years ago — broke with tradition and instead presented " Waiting for Godot" by the great Irish playwright, Samuel Beckett, which is often called "the most significant English-language play of the 20th century."
The Colonial's version of the play was exquisitely presented with a stellar cast and a striking set by scenic designer John Tedeschi. Colonial Artistic Director Marion Markham, who directed the play "with precision, honesty and tremendous sensitivity," earned a nomination in the Best Direction of a Play category from Broadway Rhode Island, while the production was nominated for Best Play and Best Ensemble. Several other company members also earned nominations.
Chorus goes back to the park
The venerable Chorus of Westerly also returned to Wilcox Park in 2022 to share its music and voices at the jubilant Summer Pops — the biggest outdoor musical event of the year. But it was the chorus' stunning season opener that was perhaps the most profound local concert of the year.
In November the chorus paired Franz Joseph Haydn's classical masterpiece, "Mass for Troubled Times" — or the "Nelson Mass" — with Caroline Shaw's stunning "To the Hands." Shaw, a Pulitzer Prize-winning composer, aimed to draw attention to the plight of the many people around the world seeking refuge, and her piece was written to help shine a light on the worldwide refugee crisis. In an interview prior to the concert, Chorus Music Director Andrew Howell said Shaw's piece "is so relevant to our world today ... most notably with the war in Ukraine."
Howell said Shaw " ... was originally talking about the hands of Jesus Christ on the cross," and she wanted to encourage listeners "to look at our own wounds and the troubles of the world, and ask ourselves what role we might play in all of it." In other, words, he said, "What have our hands done or failed to do?" The concert was breathtakingly beautiful and poignant.
New direction at the United
In October, the United Theatre received a jolt of welcome energy when the effervescent and enthusiastic Carly Callahan — a performer, director and public art advocate — accepted the position of executive director. A Connecticut native, Callahan, a musician, actor, singer, mother, wife and fierce advocate for community-based arts organizations, jumped in with both feet. On Nov. 1 she immediately set to work, getting to know the United's staff, introducing herself to folks about town, and soaking up information about the Westerly-area community. Callahan, a delightful addition to the local arts scene, seems the perfect person to guide the United on its journey to becoming Westerly's little Lincoln Center.
The United, meanwhile, which shows movies every day of the year, shared some excellent exhibits in its gallery and continued to roll along — steadily and mightily — building on its established relationships with such groups as Literacy Volunteers of Washington County, Newport Folk Festival, Salt Marsh Opera, the Chorus of Westerly, Savoy Bookshop and Café, and the Rhode Island Philharmonic Music School — and adding some new partnerships. A new collaboration with Festival Ballet Providence brought "a bold mixed bill of contemporary and neoclassical dance by the world's leading choreographers" in April and marked the beginning of a "new era in dance" for the region, according to Festival Ballet Director Kathleen Breen Combes.
The Canal Street theater also welcomed such acclaimed artists, performers and authors as the Bonny Light Horsemen, Peter Asher, half of the 1960s British singing duo Peter and Gordon; Steve Ross, the entertainer known as "The Crown Prince of New York Cabaret"; and famed trumpet player, performer and composer Bruce Harris, who appeared at the theater for the ninth time. The United also held a number of author events, including one with bestselling crime novelist Don Winslow. Winslow said the event marked one of his final appearances as a writer. The part-time South Kingstown resident has put aside his typewriter to instead devote his time, money and energy to saving democracy, fight for the soul of the nation and battle those on the extreme right, he announced.
A potpourri in the park
Wilcox Park also opened its space to embrace several other musical and theater groups during the year. Hip-hop Musician Kevin "Big Lux" Lowther, in an effort to "support Westerly’s rising artists," organized the Next Up Festival, featuring such local artists as the Molly Maguires, Haunt the House, POP, Olivia Charlotte and Tyler Seton.
Stagedoor Theatre offered Shakespeare (in the form of a staged reading of "Macbeth") and "Lois Has Something to Tell Albert," an original comedy by its artistic director, Eugene J. Celico, and the Flock Theatre of New London had planned to produce "Peer Gynt," in the park but a flare-up of COVID cases interfered. While Flock was forced to postpone most Westerly performances, they were able to stage the show at Mystic Seaport. In October at the park, meanwhile, Mystic Seaport marked the debut of "Mystic Folkways," part of the three-day "Riverfest Celebration," and a new "creative partnership" with Westerly Sound, an organization founded by Westerly resident Sean W. Spellman, which often collaborates with the United and the Knickerbocker Music Center.
MMoA goes next-level
Back in Mystic, the Mystic Museum of Art made headlines with its memorable and striking “Missing Narratives” exhibit. An important, timely and thought-provoking exhibit, "Missing Narratives" featured works from collectors Paula Alice Mitchell and Bill Mitchell of Westerly and was paired with “Norman Rockwell’s Saturday Evening Post Covers: Tell Me a Story,” which featured every cover Rockwell created for the Saturday Evening Post and was arranged with the Norman Rockwell Museum in Stockbridge, Mass. “Missing Narratives,” which featured the work of African-American artists from the Mitchells' collection, included 27 prints, paintings and sculpture by 19 African American artists, including the works of Romare Bearden, Gwendolyn Knight, Valerie J. Maynard and Robin Holder, and an enormous stoneware figure created by Atlanta-based artist Kimmy Cantrell, who often uses his pieces "as a platform for political, and social commentary." Holder, an artist and activist whose work often focuses on themes of spiritual and racial identity, class and social justice, gave a talk at the museum in September.
A homecoming at Hoxie
Celebrated ceramicist Jillian Barber, who grew up in Westerly and graduated from the Rhode Island School of Design, where she studied clay with Norman Schulman and glass with Dale Chihuly, came home to the Westerly Library's Hoxie Gallery in September for a much-heralded show called, "RETROSPECTIVE," which was on display for the month of September. Both the opening night reception and the exhibit attracted hundreds of art-lovers, eager to see pieces from Barber's extensive collection of ceramic sculptures. Her pieces were thoughtfully arranged alongside photography, theatrical masks from her days designing costumes for the Chorus of Westerly's famed "Celebration of Twelfth Night," costumes and "lots of memories," she said.
Literary laudables
In the world of literature, author Deborah Goodrich Royce continued to host the Ocean House Summer Author Series in Watch Hill, which attracted writers of national acclaim, while several local writers released new work during 2022. Westerly's Bill Miller released "Steel City, a Story of Pittsburgh," his first work of fiction, and made a number of local appearances to discuss the book, which has been enthusiastically received. Stonington author Stuart Vyse also released a new book in 2022, a history of the building in which he lives, called "Stonington’s Steamboat Hotel." Christie Max Williams, who for years was the executive director of Arts Café Mystic, published his first book of poetry, "The Wages of Love," which earned him the 2022 William Meredith Award for Poetry.
At Arts Café Mystic, meanwhile, Artistic Director Lisa Starr kept programs lively and timely throughout the year, while in Stonington, Christopher Greenleaf, the Music Matters artistic advisor and program editor, also kept up a good, strong program of great music at La Grua Center.
La Grua, like the other area mainstays — the Artists Cooperative Gallery of Westerly, The Knick, the James Merrill House and all the local libraries — maintained vibrant cultural programs throughout the year, both in-person and via Zoom and YouTube. In a touching tribute to a local legend in October, the 2022 Mystic Film Festival — which showcased hundreds of independent feature-length and short-form narrative films and documentaries from around the world — honored Stonington native Ruth Buzzi with its "Lifetime Achievement Award."
Strong foundation at Granite
The year 2022 began and ended with news from Westerly's Granite Theatre. In January, the theater hired Erin Sousa-Stanley — an accomplished bright light in the local theater world, known widely and much-admired for her 20-plus years at the helm of Stonington High School's award-winning theater program — as its new artistic director. Sousa-Stanley, who embraced her new role at the place she always referred to as "the little theater with a big heart" with verve and skill and went on to stage an impressive, well-received slate of plays.
From comedies like "I Hate Hamlet" and Neil Simon's "California Suite" to "Shrek the Musical" (the company's first all-youth production), and Oscar Wilde's "The Importance Of Being Earnest," Stanley threw her heart and talent into her new role. She also directed an ambitious, powerful and unforgettable run of "The Diary of Anne Frank" and concluded the season with a memorable, celebratory version of "A Christmas Carol." She also earned herself a nomination from Rhode Island's "Broadway World," in the Best Director of a Musical category for "Shrek."
Sousa-Stanley also brought in several collaborators who helped elevate the theater to a new artistic level. The talented Christopher Donohue, for instance, created several stunning sets for Sousa-Stanley with help from East Lyme Regional Theatre set builders Dave Custodio, Will Allik and Jenny Gilbert. Donohue's set for "The Diary of Anne Frank" was unforgettably beautiful.
Then, in a head-spinning, cliff-hanging, year-end turn of events in December, the theater's board of directors was unable to come to an official agreement with Sousa-Stanley, leaving the theater without an artistic director and those close to the situation scratching their heads.
Granite Board of Directors President Dina Ferri said while she did not have an official comment "at this time," she "wanted to share that Erin Sousa Stanley is still a possible candidate for the Granite Theatre’s artistic director’s upcoming 2023 season.
"We will hopefully be announcing our decision shortly, and will inform the media as soon as we’ve made it official," said Ferri in an email.
Said Stanley, a married mother of three who poured her considerable talent — and heart — into the theater, "I have hope."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.