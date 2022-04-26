WESTERLY — The competition will be fierce on Saturday as 20,000 rubber ducks make their way down the Pawcatuck River when the race returns for the first time since 2019.
The number of ducks in the Ocean Community Chamber of Commerce-sponsored race is always the same. What makes this year different is the unusually high number of ducks that have been sold or sponsored by individuals. As of Monday morning, only 570 ducks remained to be purchased. The sales have already far eclipsed the prior record of 14,478 ducks sold.
"The sales are better than ever. I think people missed the race. It's a fun event and an easy way to support your favorite local charity," Konicki said.
The event helps local schools and nonprofit organizations, from New London to Westerly, by returning a portion of each donation ($2.85 of each $5 duck sold) to the original point of sale. The chamber's foundation, a nonprofit charitable entity focused on education and supporting the two-state region, receives the remaining funds, some of which pay for event expenses.
Those who hold the numbers associated with winning ducks qualify for a host of rewards, including a grand prize of $2,500 cash or a trip for a family of four (two adults and two children) to Walt Disney World in Orlando, Florida, including airfare, hotel and park passes. One hundred additional prizes will be awarded for other high-placing ducks, including tickets to local attractions and events, and gift certificates to local restaurants and merchants.
The race was canceled last year and in 2020 because of the COVID-19 pandemic. The 2019 race was the 21st time the chamber presented the race. The chamber and its foundation endured losses tied to staff time, T-shirts and other advance planning when the two previous events were canceled.
"It was a significant hit. We've been looking at this as a makeup year so it's been great to see the sales so robust," Konicki said.
The high level of interest in the duck race this year matches record-setting performances at other chamber events, including its Fusion bodypainting and entertainment show in October.
Konicki praised the work of Dezmarie Hazard-Doyle, a part-time chamber employee serving as event planner for the duck race, Rudi Hauser Sr., the event's chairman, and Jean Chiaradio, a longtime race volunteer. The chamber had to lay off its previous event planner earlier in the pandemic.
"Dezmarie brings fresh energy and has revived the event," Konicki said.
In addition to prizes for the bearers of the lucky duck-winning numbers, there will be children's games, rides, food booths and other activities. The festivities will begin in Donahue Park in Pawcatuck at 11:30 a.m. The corporate duck race will be at 1 p.m. and the main race at 1:30 p.m. The ducks are dropped into the river by a payloader from the bridge that crosses the river at the Pawcatuck/Westerly town line.
The remaining ducks can be purchased at the chamber offices on Chamber Way in Westerly or, if any remain on race day, at the event. Sales can only be made to those 18 and older but ducks can be purchased in the name of minors. The chamber can be reached at 401-596-7761 or info@oceanchamber.org.
