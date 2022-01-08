WESTERLY — Efforts to hash out terms for a new contract between the School Committee and the Westerly Teachers Association, the labor union that represents teachers who work in the town's public schools, are headed for arbitration though the two sides disagree on how or why they have failed to reach an agreement on their own or with the help of a mediator.
On Thursday, the teachers union posted a statement on its Facebook page saying the School Committee "rejected the WTA’s proposal to continue negotiations under a mediator’s supervision, and instead plans to move the process to arbitration without making a commitment that they will agree to an arbitrator’s recommendation."
But School Committee Chairwoman Diane Chiaradio Bowdy, who consulted with the committee's lawyer before answering questions from The Sun, said arbitration became necessary when the union rejected the committee's most recent contract offer, the second proposal to be turned down since August. The second offer was endorsed by mediator Frank Williams, the retired state Supreme Court chief justice, as "fair and reasonable," Chiaradio Bowdy said. Williams was selected by the union to serve as mediator after the two sides failed to reach agreement on the initial offer.
"The WTA did not like [Williams'] recommendation — or the result — and voted it down. [Williams] declared impasse. Now the WTA wants a redo with another mediator. The WTA demanded interest arbitration. Thus, it is false and misleading for the WTA to blame the committee for invoking the process that the WTA now condemns as costly. The WTA asked for it. The committee has engaged in good faith bargaining at all times and followed the statutory process. It will continue to do so until it reaches agreement," Chiaradio Bowdy said.
If the WTA believes that arbitration is fruitless and expensive, it can withdraw its demand and return to the bargaining table "with a proposal that will break impasse and be aligned with the town’s ability and willingness to fund the school department," Chiaradio Bowdy said.
The union, however, says it does not want to enter into arbitration.
"This will cost the town thousands of dollars in additional legal fees that could have been better spent to resolve the contract and may not result in a successful resolution at all. The WTA was ready and willing to continue negotiations for as long as it would take, and we had hoped that both sides would be able to come to a mutual agreement on a contractual proposal without having to go to arbitration," the union said in its statement.
The longest-tenured teachers, a group that makes up the vast majority of those employed at the town's public schools, would have received a one-time bonus or payout in the first year and 2% pay increases in each of the next two years under the contract proposal rejected in December. But the union says changes to the cost of health care insurance offered to teachers by the School Committee would have effectively negated the pay increase by the third year of the contract.
"Westerly teachers have always worked hard and that has especially been true over the past two years. We have navigated Covid, we worked in a distance learning capacity and now in a hybrid capacity, in order to meet the needs of our students. We find it hard to understand why we continuously get praise and accolades only to be given a nominal raise, an increase in the workday, and an increase in healthcare expenses," the union said in its statement.
The contract proposal that was rejected in December would have established the teacher workday as 6 hours and 55 minutes from the current 6 hours and 40 minutes to provide a cushion before the start and after the end of each school day. The contract also would have reduced the teacher calendar by one day per year.
"We are very disappointed we couldn't continue in negotiations in good faith. Ultimately, however, the management contract proposal reflects the values of our town, and sadly, the message that the teachers are receiving is that their extraordinary efforts to care for and educate Westerly’s children are no longer valued. We will continue to show up every day for our students as we always have, however, the teachers of Westerly deserve better," the union said in its statement.
The Town Council, in its deliberations on the School Committee's current budget, suggested it would be reluctant to increase the allotment of local tax dollars for the school department without first analyzing the town's current maintenance of effort requirement and whether it aligns with declining student enrollment. State law prohibits municipalities from reducing spending for education from year to year, but allows municipalities with declining enrollment to make a per student computation.
Also looming over the contract squabble is the specter of declining state aid for the town's schools. Cindy Kirchhoff, the school department's director of finance and operations, recently told the School Committee that state aid, which is partially based on student enrollment, could be reduced by as much as $1.5 million for the 2022-23 budget.
"The parties have worked hard and collaboratively for many months. They have agreed to many changes in the contract that will benefit teachers and students alike. The impasse is over money. The committee cannot accede to fiscal demands that it cannot fund — it is that simple. By law, the committee must maintain a balanced budget; the demands of the WTA are not feasible financially. The committee has been transparent and clear. It has opened its books for all to see. State money is declining, and resources from the town are limited," Chiaradio Bowdy said.
The School Committee, Chiaradio Bowdy said, respects and values the teachers.
"But the misinformation and distortion of the good faith efforts of the committee only undermine what should be a joint effort to deliver the best to our students during some of the most challenging times in history. The committee invites the WTA to return to the table with a proposal that is fiscally responsible. It can withdraw its interest arbitration demand. Blaming the committee for a poor decision to reject what a seasoned and fair mediator strongly recommended is not a winning tactic. It only sharpens the divide," Chiaradio Bowdy said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.