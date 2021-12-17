WESTERLY — Leaders of the labor union that represents teachers in the town's public schools are asking for support from the School Committee and Town Council. The request follows a previous decision by the union not to publicly discuss negotiations on a new collective bargaining agreement.
Since August the union, Westerly Teachers Association, has voted down two contract proposals made by the School Committee. The teachers are currently working under a contract that expired on Aug. 31.
Both sides say they have yet to reach agreement on wages, how much teachers should contribute toward the cost of health care benefits they receive from the district, and the length of teachers' work day.
"Westerly teachers successfully helped our students navigate two grueling years of a global pandemic and all its associated trauma that still holds us tight in its grip. We will continue to show up every day for our students. It is time for the School Committee and the Town Council to show up for the teachers of Westerly," said Colleen Saila, WTA president and a teacher at Dunn's Corners Elementary School.
The School Committee's offer, according to Saila, would require teachers to accept a health care co-share at a rate "far above" the state average.
"Raising the cost of health care amid a global health crisis is particularly unfair and made more so by the third year of the contract, when that cost would consume the proposed wage increase," Saila said in a written statement sent in response to questions submitted by The Sun.
The co-share, according to School Committee Chairwoman Diane Chiaradio Bowdy, would only exceed the state average for teachers that chose not to move to "the less expensive and more cost-effective health savings account."
The WTA also claims the School Committee has proposed lengthening teachers' work days, but has not offered a corresponding increase in pay.
"We already bring our work home with us and balance that extra time of commitment to our students with the needs of our families. We make ourselves available — gladly and with open hearts — at any time to our students and their parents because we want to provide that level of dedication and momentum in learning, especially now," Saila said.
Chiaradio Bowdy said the committee has proposed a "modest amount of additional time in the teachers’ work day, beyond the student day, to ensure the safe arrival and dismissal of students." Currently, Chiaradio Bowdy said, there are instances in which teachers arrive and leave at the same time as students.
"This is not a good practice and could compromise safety and student welfare. As a concession, the committee also proposed to shorten the work year by a day," Chiaradio Bowdy said.
Teachers are currently required to work 185 days, and students are in school for 180 days.
Under terms of the current contract, teachers are expected to "be in or about their classrooms to assist student supervision for the start of the student day and to admit students to the corridor or classrooms."
The contract also states, "the committee agrees to continue the program of hiring auxiliary staff to take over non-teaching duties," and that teachers would be relieved of non-teaching duties including supervision of playground, cafeteria, bus duty, and early-morning duty.
The committee, Chiaradio Bowdy said, offered "reasonable pay increases with fiscal impact that would also be reasonable. The committee does not have taxing authority and cannot promise amounts beyond what the town is willing to fund."
The district's teachers, Saila said, met the initial challenge of COVID-19 and served as models of how to teach during a pandemic to teachers elsewhere in the state and in Connecticut.
"The School Committee says they cannot give us more because the Town Council will not release funds. ... We the teachers are only asking that we be compensated fairly," Saila said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.