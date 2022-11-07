HOPKINTON — A Florida man and New Hampshire woman are each facing charges after police said they crashed a stolen car along Interstate 95 and the man attempted to carjack a vehicle from a good Samaritan, who had stopped to help, before fleeing on foot.
Rhode Island State Police said both were found following a K-9 search on Friday and taken into custody.
The man, 32-year-old Kelvin B. Lewis, of Fruitland Park, Fla., was charged as a fugitive from justice out of New Hampshire for first-degree felony assault, possession of a stolen car, two counts of simple assault, assault with intent to commit a felony, attempted robbery, breaking and entering a vehicle when owner is present, and obstructing an officer. The felony assault from New Hampshire stemmed from an incident during which Lewis allegedly stabbed a woman in the neck, police said.
The passenger, 23-year-old Melanie A. Diperna, of Northfield, N.H., was charged as a fugitive from justice out of New Hampshire for drug charges, possession of a stolen motor vehicle, breaking and entering a vehicle when the resident is present, and obstructing an officer.
Rhode Island state troopers and emergency responders were called to I-95 South around 11 a.m. Friday for reports of a crash just east of the Connecticut state line. Arriving state troopers learned the car involved had recently been stolen out of New Hampshire. The investigation also revealed that following the crash Lewis and Diperna fled the scene on foot.
“Prior to fleeing, the male attempted to carjack a vehicle that had stopped to render aid and he assaulted both occupants of the vehicle,” state police said in a press release. “A description of both individuals was obtained, and members of the Rhode Island State Police, Hopkinton police, Connecticut State Police and Stonington police joined in the search for the two suspects. The Rhode Island State Police K9 and Drone Unit also responded.”
Both suspects were located in a crawl space in the back of the basement at a nearby Ashaway home, the police said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.