WESTERLY — With Gov. Daniel J. McKee's most recent executive order imposing COVID-19 safety measures, including mask wearing, set to expire in about one week, some education officials are hoping school districts will be allowed to determine their own policies.
The governor's current executive order will expire on Feb. 14 unless it is extended or modified. Superintendent of Schools Mark Garceau recently discussed the mask aspect of the order.
"I will continue to advocate that schools be allowed to go to masks optional. We have been at this for almost two years, and at some point this has to stop and we have to make it stop," Garceau said Wednesday during a School Committee meeting.
The district, Garceau said, anticipated and experienced a surge of COVID-19 cases following the Christmas holiday recess but saw a decline in cases last week.
The governor's executive orders, Garceau said, "carry the weight of law." He also noted that the School Committee, in September, voted to follow the governor and the state Department of Health's face mask policies.
"If there were four votes that told me to go in a different direction, I'll gladly go there," Garceau said.
Committee member Christine Cooke asked Committee Chairwoman Diane Chiaradio Bowdy to put the mask issue on a future meeting agenda.
"I feel we are at a point where we need to make it end, at least in this district," Cooke said.
On Tuesday, the state General Assembly debated whether or not McKee should continue to be allowed to issue or extend executive orders. Under legislation passed last year, the governor is prohibited from issuing executive orders for more than 180 days without an extension by a vote of the General Assembly. A vote of the General Assembly is expected to occur later this week.
Also Tuesday, McKee called for lawmakers to give him at least an additional 60 days of emergency powers. Democrats in the statehouse have voiced support for McKee's position while Republicans are opposing it.
"There hasn’t been an overreach, at least in the time I’ve been governor. We’re doing what makes sense,” McKee said during a briefing Tuesday. “We’re not abusing any rights. We’re protecting the people in the state of Rhode Island.”
Cooke said it's time for the School Committee to "consider directing Dr. Garceau to no longer follow the governor's mandate. I feel like we are at a point where we are negligent in protecting students' mental health."
Cooke noted that the district's director of special education recently told the committee that the district needs additional staff to provide more social and emotional support for the district's elementary school children.
