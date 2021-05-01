WESTERLY — The School Building Subcommittee has forwarded two options for addressing deficiencies in the district's school buildings to the School Committee.
The two recommended options were culled from a total of 16 that the subcommittee considered after voters rejected a proposed $71.4 million project in 2019. The cost of that project was expected to qualify for 50% reimbursement from the state. Voters also rejected a $38.5 million plan in 2016.
Justin Hopkins, School Building Subcommittee chairman, reviewed the projects moved forward by the subcommittee with the School Committee during its meeting Wednesday.
One of the recommended plans, Option 10, is identical to one submitted by Jen Brinton, who served on a committee that studied potential building projects in 2014, except that it omits Brinton's proposal to use the former Bradford School for the district's pre-K students.
The other recommended plan, Option 13, was submitted by Kristen Sweeney, a former school teacher who filled an unexpired term on the School Committee from November 2019 until November 2020.
Option 10 calls for renovations or additions to Dunn's Corner and Springbrook elementary schools for K-3, relocation of grades 4-7 to Westerly Middle School, relocation of grade 8 to Westerly High School and upgrades to district athletic facilities as outlined in the municipal Recreation Master Plan.
Option 13 calls for demolishing a portion of State Street Elementary School and retaining part of the school for pre-K and district administrative offices, which are currently in Babcock Hall. The plan also calls for expanded use of the State Street School gymnasium by the community and establishment of community gardens there. Her plan also calls for renovations of Springbrook and Dunn's Corners elementary schools to accommodate grades K-3, and renovations to Westerly Middle School for grades 4-7. Sweeney's plan also calls for moving grade 8 to Babcock Hall in a partitioned area. Augeri Field and the track, both at Westerly High School, would also be improved under Sweeney's plan.
Members of the Building Subcommittee and the School Committee have said they hope to refer to the plans, in the future, by number and to stop referring to the people who developed them due to a concern that personal politics could sink the project. Dislike of particular individuals associated with the 2019 and 2016 plans is thought to have contributed to the projects both failing.
Two School Committee members said they had already received feedback from residents who raised concerns about the two plans. Christine Cooke said two retired residents asked her why neither of the two plans would result in a new school building. One of the residents proposed a "mega-school," and the other proposed a smaller new building that would last for decades rather than renovations that would have a shorter life span, she said. "The other, a retired administrator, who said a new build can be less expensive than renovations because you don't know what you will find when you start renovations," Cooke said.
Cooke also questioned whether the state Department of Education would sign off on plans that call for continued use of State Street Elementary School. The 2019 plan called for razing the current State Street school building and replacing it, on the same site, with a new building for all of the district's students in grades 3-5.
"I don't even know if RIDE would support a plan that includes any kind of project with [the current] State Street School. I thought it was past its useful life but maybe that's not the case," said Cooke, who formerly served as co-chairwoman of the School Building Subcommittee.
The School Committee is scheduled to meet with the Town Council in a joint meeting on May 24. Cooke asked what the point of the meeting was since the council has already imposed a $50 million cap on the building project and its members have said they would not support a new building. Cooke also said she was concerned members of the Town Council would "dictate grade configurations" to the School Committee, a move that would violate the responsibilities and duties assigned to school committees by state law.
"What do we see happening at a joint meeting?" Cooke said.
Diane Chiaradio Bowdy, School Committee chairwoman, called Cooke's inquiry "a great question" and said she was confident that councilors Christopher Duhamel and Brian McCuin, members of the School Building Subcommittee, understand the difference in duties of the council and the School Committee.
"[The council] doesn't really have any other input other than the $50 million cap. I know the two members of the subcommittee are aware of that. We have to make sure the other five are as well," Chiaradio Bowdy said.
School Committee member Rebecca Fowler said she had been in touch with residents who were concerned about the prospect of eighth grade students attending Westerly High School and grade 4 students attending Westerly Middle School. "So if there is to be a third option when do we come up with that?" Fowler asked.
Hopkins said the process remains in an option-development phase and the subcommittee is open to new ideas. The process leading up to the 2019 vote was criticized by some, Hopkins noted.
"I'm acutely aware of some of the criticisms of the last bond — that by the time of the public forums there was sentiment that all the options were similar, so I want to be sure we are vetting a wider menu," Hopkins said.
The subcommittee hopes to conduct public input sessions in late spring or early summer, Hopkins said. The sessions will likely be scheduled for both weeknights and weekends, he said.
Chiaradio Bowdy urged residents to follow the process and provide their input soon rather than waiting until later phases. "We need to get moving on getting these options out and letting the public know if you have something to say you need to say it now," Chiaradio Bowdy said.
School Committee member Michael Ober said the council's decision to impose a spending cap should eliminate some problems that occurred before the 2019 and 2016 votes.
"With the last two bonds the problems that came up at the last minute were questions on cost between the Town Council and School Committee. We won't have that problem this time," Ober said.
