PROVIDENCE — The state General Assembly's commission studying access to the shoreline hopes to develop proposed legislation to clarify both the rights of the public and those of private property owners and is expected to discuss the potential new law at its meeting in February.
State Rep. Terri Cortvriend (D-Portsmouth), who serves as co-chair of the Special Legislative Commission to Study and Provide Recommendations on the Issues Relating to Lateral Access Along the Rhode Island Shoreline, on Thursday said the commission would take a look at previously proposed laws with an eye toward developing a new law that would be submitted to the General Assembly's Judiciary Committee.
Her comments came toward the end of a round-table commission meeting at which members discussed their reactions to the testimony given by experts and members of the public in previous meetings.
"Our official role is to come to consensus around a report of recommendations, but I think me and Rep. Filippi also want consensus on legislation," Cortvriend said, referring to state Rep. Blake Filippi, R-New Shoreham, the commission's other co-chair.
The right of Rhode Island residents to access the shoreline has been inalienable since it was written into the state constitution in 1843, but settling conflicts over the rights of the public and the rights of private property owners has proved vexing in modern times.
Since it started meeting in August, the commission and much of the testimony it has heard has focused on the Ibbison case and the inadequacy of a 1982 state Supreme Court decision that established the boundary of the public’s shore access at the mean high-tide line, defined as the average of high tides over an 18.6-year cycle, which continually changes with the shifting sands of the coast. The boundary is nearly impossible to pinpoint and is often in the water.
"The issue facing Rhode Island now is the mean high-water mark is not recognizable to anyone walking along the shoreline, and in fact most times if you are walking along the shoreline and you are even able to determine the high-water mark, you may be treading in water along the beach," said James Boyd, deputy director of the state Coastal Resources Management Council.
CRMC, Boyd said, will support proposed legislation that allows the public to walk along the shoreline above the mean high-tide line and "to be able to walk on dry sand particularly during high tide."
While private property owners caution legislators against laws that would impede private property rights and constitute governmental taking of property, Filippi said another potential rights problem exists.
"If we adopt [private property owners'] position[s], there would be a taking — the public's rights would be taken by the private property owners," Filippi said.
Filippi went on to ask for a reasonable approach "that respects private property rights but vindicates our constitutional rights to access the shoreline."
Several commission members suggested using the "seaweed" line, or the visual mark left by the high tide as the potential boundary separating private property from the area where the public is allowed.
Commission member Michael Rubin, who formerly litigated beach access cases as an assistant attorney general in the state Attorney General's Office, noted that the "privileges of the shoreline" that are protected by the state constitution exist in addition to rights that originate from the public trust doctrine, which establishes the public's rights to natural resources throughout the country. The privileges, Rubin said, go above and beyond the rights protected by the public trust doctrine
"You have privileges in the nature of an easement that is exercised, meaning up to the seaweed line and maybe beyond that," Rubin said.
The commission's next meeting is scheduled for Feb. 10.
