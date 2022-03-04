PROVIDENCE — The legislative commission studying shoreline access in the state will use the seaweed or wrack line in a bill intended to clarify decades of confusion about what part of the beach is available to the public to exercise rights guaranteed in the state constitution.
Members of the Special Legislative Commission to Study and Provide Recommendations on the Issues Relating to Lateral Access Along the Rhode Island Shoreline agreed by consensus during a meeting on Thursday to use the wrack line in a bill that it hopes to forward to the House Judiciary Committee during the current session of the state General Assembly. Members of the commission attended the meeting both in person at the State House and virtually.
The 12-member special legislative commission was appointed pursuant to a state House of Representatives resolution in August to study and provide recommendations on the issues relating to lateral access along the state's shoreline. The resolution establishing the commission followed a bill introduced in February 2020 by state Rep. Terri-Denise Cortvriend, D-Portsmith, and state Rep Blake Filippi, R-New Shoreham, which sought to prevent prosecution of passage along the shore within 10 feet of the most recent high tide line. The bill died in committee.
The state constitution provides state residents with the right "to enjoy and freely exercise all the rights of fishery, and the privileges of the shore … [for] the gathering of seaweed, leaving the shore to swim in the sea and passage along the shore." Where the public portion of the beach ends and private property begins remains unsettled.
A 1982 state Supreme Court case emanating from a dispute on a Westerly beach established the boundary of the public’s shore access at the mean high tide line, defined as the average of high tides over an 18.6-year cycle, which continually changes with the shifting sands of the coast. The public, private property owners and police have all struggled to determine where the line is at any given time.
Rather than the mean high tide line, members of the commission have agreed to establish the wrack line, where organic material such as seaweed and shells are deposited at high tide, as the line, saying it is easily distinguishable. One commission member, Dennis Nixon of the Marine Affairs Department at University of Rhode Island, said the 1982 case had the effect of making it harder for the public to access the shoreline. A new law could correct the error and restore the public's right, he said.
"If you look at what all the cases said about where the boundary was prior [to the 1982 case], we talked about the high water mark, which is what we call the wrack line now. We are not taking something away. We are putting something back," Nixon said.
In addition to establishing a new boundary, commission members also hope to establish a set amount of space for the public to walk along the boundary. A majority of commission members seemed to agree an area starting at the wrack line and moving 10 feet landward was reasonable.
Not all commission members agreed. Mark Boyer, who represents the Rhode Island Society of Professional Land Surveyors, pushed for a 4-6-foot area, saying 10 feet seemed arbitrary. David Splaine, a commission member who represents the Rhode Island Association of Realtors, said the area below the wrack line would be adequate. Nixon, however, said the area below the wrack line would not work for the southern part of the state, where the beaches are subject to more intense wave action.
The commission is expected to meet again on March 24 and will seek consensus on a report including the panel's findings. Nixon said he was heartened by the commission's work.
"I've been trying to make progress on this issue since 1975, and this is the first time I've seen a glimmer of hope that there is a chance our General Assembly is going to fix a situation that has been with us for a long time," Nixon said.
Cortvriend, the commission's chairwoman, noted the commission is focused on lateral access and said several related issues will remain to be resolved, including perpendicular access to the shoreline, parking at public rights of way or paths to the shoreline, marking the rights of way with signs, providing the state Coastal Resources Management Council with additional support, and educating both the public and private property owners about shoreline access.
A new round of legislative hearings, including an opportunity for the public to testify, will likely follow submission of a new bill.
"A lot of hard work remains over the next four or five months to get this over the finish line so I would encourage the public to remain diligent," said Filippi, the commission's vice-chairman.
