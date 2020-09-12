STONINGTON — When Christopher R. High walked into Stonington Police Chief J. Darren Stewart's office earlier this year to drop off documents for a joint case with Connecticut State Police, the 43-year-old state trooper said Stewart asked him if he was there to drop off his resume. High said he laughed before going about his day without much thought.
It wasn't until he returned to his home later that evening that High said he realized the joke may have been a serious job offer, and it was a great opportunity at the right time for the longtime Mystic resident and husband-to-be of local resident Courtney Gordon.
"I enjoyed my time with the state police, but I was approaching retirement and I needed a change. I realized this would be a perfect fit," High said. "This was a chance to do something different and directly serve the community where I live."
High was sworn in Tuesday as the newest member of the Stonington Police Department. He will serve as a patrolman, replacing a position left vacant by the recent retirement of Officer Dale Brummond. Already a certified member of the law enforcement community, officials said he will join the department immediately.
While the decorated police and military veteran certainly isn't as young as the average local police recruit, Stewart said his experience and exemplary service record were impossible to ignore.
"This is a great chance for the department to bring in somebody who is able to hit the ground running," Stewart said. "He has a wealth of knowledge and experience in law enforcement, and we expect that he will immediately become a valuable asset for our department."
High was raised in greater Columbus, Ohio, and joined the Army at just 18 years old. During his decorated military career, in which he attained the rank of major before retiring in 2017, High would serve two tours of duty in Iraq, one in Afghanistan and one in Kuwait.
A graduate of Ohio State University where he earned a bachelor's degree in criminal justice, High moved to Connecticut in the late 1990s after he was hired as a trooper with Troop E in Montville. The 21-year state police veteran and father of two boys, Cole and Caleb, attained the rank of sergeant during his time with the Connecticut State Police and also earned an aviation license as a helicopter pilot, which he would use to fly Trooper 1 when needed.
High would go on to be a member of the regional narcotics task force and spent the final eight years of his career working with the agency's Statewide Narcotics Task Force before formally retiring on Sept. 1.
"It was a great experience, but after eight years, I was ready for something new," he said.
High said he wasn't quite ready to call it a career, and Stonington proved to be the chance he sought to have a more everyday, hands-on role with the public.
Stonington Police Capt. Todd Olson and Henri Gourd, chairman of the Board of Police Commissioners, both said they felt High would be a great fit, not only for the department but for the community.
"He comes with a wealth of training and knowledge that you just can't buy, experience that you can't teach," Olson said. "He has skills that will not only benefit our whole department, but ones that the entire community can benefit from."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.