STONINGTON — Residents will soon have the opportunity to determine the fate of the town’s annual budget as members of the Board of Selectmen prepare to send the recommendation to a referendum during the annual town meeting on Monday.
Stonington voters will be formally asked to consider a $73.14 million total budget for the coming year that would lead to a .49 increase in the town’s mill rate. The annual town meeting will give residents a chance to hear the final recommendation before they are asked to vote during an in-person referendum on April 27.
“It is more a formal process, so there will be no changes to the proposal beforehand and there is no action taken the night of the annual meeting,” First Selectman Danielle Chesebrough explained.
The Board of Finance passed a $73.14 million budget recommendation on April 1 that calls for a 2.10% increase in the mill rate for the coming year. The recommendation includes $23.89 million for general government operations, $38.34 million for Stonington Public Schools, $8.13 million and $2.77 million in capital improvement project funding.
The proposal represents a $1.58 million increase in spending over the current fiscal year.
The finance board's proposal, crafted following workshops throughout the month of March, includes a 2.5% increase in education spending, while general government and debt spending would increase by $319,000, or 1%. The capital improvement budget represents a 13.7% increase in spending, or $335,000.
Board of Finance Chairman Tim O'Brien said in early April that, as presented, the budget would represent a 0.49 mill increase and would require the tax rate to be set at 23.85 mills.
“For the median taxpayer, with a home valued at $300,000, the increase would amount to an additional $147 in the coming year,” Chesebrough said.
The town was able to offer a zero-increase mill rate for the 2020-21 fiscal year, an effort that was done in part to combat financial challenges on taxpayers caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. But Chesebrough said the town would need to increase spending this year in order to address needs and avoid more significant issues down the road.
The town will be seeking to address a number of issues in the coming year, including sewer system repairs and the long-awaited installation of sidewalks along South Broad Street.
“We are trying to be respectful of the financial constraints that people have, but there are town needs in front of us that we must address,” Chesebrough said.
Chesebrough encouraged voters to view aspects of the budget process — or the whole process itself, should they choose to spend that much time — by viewing any of the 2021 budget meetings through the Town of Stonington Facebook page.
Residents may also join the town meeting on Monday at 5:30 p.m. by Webex through the town’s website, www.stonington-ct.gov, or may call 1-408-418-9388 and use the access code 129 949 8734#. The meeting will also be streamed live from WebEx to the Town of Stonington’s Facebook page.
The annual referendum will be held on April 27 from 6 a.m. to 8 p.m., with polling locations at the Stonington Fire House for eligible voters in districts 1 and 3; at the former Pawcatuck Middle School for voters in district 2; and at the B.F. Hoxie Fire House in Mystic for voters in districts 4 and 5.
The Board of Selectmen will reconvene the virtual meeting immediately following the referendum to relay results to the public.
