STONINGTON — A proposal for a new small hotel in Mystic previously endorsed by the Economic Development Commission was brought before the Planning and Zoning Committee for the first time at a public hearing Wednesday.
Sergio Cherenzia of Cherenzia & Associates laid out his plans for the hotel on behalf of Waterford-based development group G Development LLC. The new hotel is planned to be a two-floor elevated building equipped with a rooftop deck. Only five rooms would be available for booking, and parking will be limited to 15 cars.
The property is located on 32 Broadway Ave., formerly occupied by Broadway Auto. Cherenzia touted the hotel’s convenient location for visitors of the town.
“We think this will be very appealing as a hotel stay because it’s aptly situated between downtown Mystic and the train station,” he said.
Initial plans for the site called for a new restaurant, but issues with off-site parking and traffic concerns from the Board of Police Commissioners caused a change in plans.
“My client decided that a restaurant would probably be too much for safety concerns and neighborhood concerns,” Cherenzia said.
The hotel structure would feature “finished concrete” piers to raise the first floor elevation above the flood zone, according to architect Marc Comeau. Two parking spaces would also be made available under the building. The rooftop deck is planned to be decorated with a slatted pergola adjacent to a pool and spa area. A fitness center is also planned to be located on the rooftop.
“It’s an amenity that I think would set this apart from really anything we have in the area, to be able go up there,” Comeau said of the deck.
Interior plans called for three rooms on each floor, one being used as an apartment for the house attendant, and virtual kiosks for check-in.
Cherenzia noted there is a plan for traffic flow through the hotel parking lot. Visitors will enter through a one-way entrance off of Washington Street and can only exit onto Broadway Avenue, avoiding any stoppage on Broadway Avenue from people trying to turn into the hotel.
“We feel this traffic flow will be a lot safer,” he said. Cherenzia added that the new hotel an “innocuous traffic generator” due to its limited room capacity.
The parking lot would also include an infiltration basin consisting of plants to prevent stormwater runoff onto the road. A 25-foot ivy-covered wall is planned for the backside of the site to separate the hotel from Alpha Audioworks, a music store occupying the building behind the hotel.
The ivy wall raised concerns for members of the committee. Chairman David Rathbun worried the wall would cover two windows on the neighboring building, limiting sunlight and taking away their view. Cherenzia argued there are no zoning regulations preventing the wall’s construction, while Comeau added the wall’s purpose is also to cover a potential mural the owner of the neighboring building planned to paint on the wall facing the hotel site.
“We were just a little fearful that whatever mural ends up on that wall wouldn’t really contribute overall to the streetscape of Broadway, so we just wanted to mask it,” Comeau said.
The committee also raised concerns about the rooftop deck and whether it complies with setback regulations. For hotels, town zoning regulations call for 2 feet of added setback for each additional hotel floor above the second floor. Committee members questioned if the rooftop deck would be considered a third floor, causing the structure to be moved 2 feet.
Cherenzia and Comeau entertained the idea of adjusting the rooftop to comply with the setback regulations.
The only public comment came from resident Ben Tamsky. One concern he expressed was whether or not a sidewalk would be constructed on Washington Street along the hotel property, another idea Cherenzia said they would consider.
The committee voted to continue the public hearing during the Nov. 17 meeting to allow for more time to review the proposal.
