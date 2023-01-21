STONINGTON — With mid-January's arrival, staff with Stonington Human Services find themselves in a bind trying to help all those in need in the community.
Stonington First Selectman Danielle Chesebrough said last week that despite added efforts by Director Leanne Theodore, Human Services Specialist Amanda Davis and staff to secure additional funding — she said they managed to greatly expand available resources this winter already — it remains a concern.
“We are up against it when it comes to funds for home-heating assistance,” Chesebrough said. “We were fortunate to receive more this year in state and federal funding, and we’ve received great assistance from Thames Valley Council For Community Action Inc., but there is still a great need.”
The combination of inflation and rising energy costs has impacted funds significantly, Chesebrough said, with money simply not going as far in providing assistance. She said there has also been an increase in applicants this year as a result of economic conditions.
Chesebrough credited police with stepping up to the plate upon learning about the need and taking action to help the community.
Deputy Chief Todd Olson said that members of the department had become large fans of the annual No Shave November program and wanted to see if they could extend it through the winter months. Olson explained that department policy normally restricts facial hair below the lip.
The Stonington Police Department responded by extending the No Shave November concept through the first two months of 2023. Officer Peter Sieczkiewicz and Sergeant Theresa Hersh contacted Stonington Human Services Director Leanne Theodore and discovered that the town’s energy assistance funds have been lacking behind the need.
With the cold months' arrival, both Olson and Chesebrough said it became clear that additional donations would be needed. That’s why the department launched “Warm Places Thanks to Warm Faces,” a no-shave donation program that will continue through February with the purpose of bringing awareness to heating needs.
“Each and every officer participating has made their own donation and gone out of their way to make sure they have an appropriate, professional look,” Olson said. “Pete Sieczkiewicz, who owns his own landscaping business, led the way by donating $1,000 to kick everything off.”
There are approximately 10 to 12 officers who have paid their donation in order to participate, and some have had fun with it. Olson noted that Sgt. Bill Morrison is known for his full beard and has embraced the look. He has been a vocal supporter of donating to heating assistance, but Olson said Morrison is just one of many in the department — including some without beards — who have done their part.
“This is a chance for everyone to do something fun, and to do so in a way that benefits the residents of the community when times are difficult,” Olson said. “From an administrative perspective, it’s always nice to see the many ways these guys step up.”
Anyone wishing to support the department’s event or who needs assistance should visit the Stonington Human Services website “Warm Places Thanks to Warm Faces” by using the link stonington.recdesk.com/Community/Member/Login. A free account will be needed to make a donation.
Stonington Human Services will also accept in-person donations at the agency, located at 166 Broad St. in Pawcatuck.
