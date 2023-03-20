STONINGTON — The Board of Finance approved a tentative $80.2 million spending plan for the 2023-24 fiscal year last week, sending a budget plan that will increase expenditures while simultaneously decreasing the mill rate to a public hearing.
The overall proposal, which gained approval through a 6-0 vote on Wednesday night, represents a 4.5% increase in overall spending, with many of the new expenditures coming in the town’s education budget. The proposal, when factored alongside revaluation totals, would result in a 5.2 mill decrease and require the mill rate be set at 17.45 mills.
First Selectman Danielle Chesebrough said Monday that one of the biggest challenges with the budget cycle this year is the impact of revaluation, which depending on changes could result in a reduction for some taxpayers and increase for others.
“It is really hard to narrow down the impact it will have on property owners. With this particular revaluation, there is no set average to point to,” Chesebrough said. “Similar homes in separate locations all had different valuations, so everyone will have a different impact.”
In an effort to aid homeowners before the annual public hearing, which is tentatively scheduled to take place at 7 p.m. on March 28 at Stonington High School, the town on Monday released a tax calculator to aid residents in determining what their projected tax may be.
The calculator is available at https://www.stonington-ct.gov/tax-collector/pages/tax-calculator.
Chesebrough said Monday that revaluation prices will play the largest role in determining tax changes. A home with a $400,000 valuation last year would pay less in taxes if the revaluation were to increase home value to $500,000, but would pay a small amount more if their home jumped to $600,000, she said.
Officials were able to increase spending without a large impact to the taxpayer in part due to both a growth in the grand list, an estimated $3.4 million in new valuations, as well as use of undesignated funds to offset revenue needs.
Following a lengthy discussion, Board of Finance members voted to use $3.8 million of the town’s $19.6 million undesignated fund balance in order to offset taxes. The town’s fiscal policy dictates that the community have “two months of operating expenses plus an additional $1 million” in the undesignated fund, or approximately $14.3 million.
“I’m a proponent of giving it back to the people who put it in there,” said Board of Finance member Chris Johnson.
Initially, however, board member Bryan Bentz had sought to use more of the fund in order to provide further relief. Bentz had proposed using $4.8 million, which would have reduced the tax rate to approximately 17.25.
He was rebuked by board members Bob Statchen and Lynn Young, who each expressed considerable reservations in using so much of the funding. Statchen has suggested that, after using $1.5 million a year ago, using $2.2 million would result in a manageable 3% tax increase for property owners.
Statchen urged caution with using the undesignated fund, saying he preferred to reserve some of the funding for next year.
Chesebrough said Monday, however, that she believes the budget is a balanced, exciting proposal that will address needs, aid schools and infrastructure, and allow the community to begin looking at solutions for things like what to do with the Circus Lot located at the end of Noyes Avenue in Pawcatuck.
In order to reduce the budget and find compromise, members of the Board of Finance had moved to reduce the spending requests for capital improvements, including reducing the Washington Street drainage improvements by $110,000; and members reduced Department of Public Works requests by $235,000. The plan also reduced Stonington Borough’s request for public bathrooms near the library to $50,000, and provided $125,000 for development of a master plan for the Circus Lot.
The Board of Education’s proposed budget was also reduced by an estimated $400,000.
“I think this is an exciting budget that shows where our priorities are, both short and long term,” Chesebrough said. “We’ve worked with the Board of Finance and Board of Education to be as transparent as possible throughout the past year, and we believe this is a budget that our residents can support.”
