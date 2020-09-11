STONINGTON — A group of Stonington High football players was among those that gathered at the state capitol on Wednesday rallying for a fall season.
“Everyone said different things, but the message was there is no reason we shouldn’t be playing football,” Stonington senior Drew Champagne, the team’s quarterback, said Friday.
“There are places across the country that have been playing for weeks and they have not had community outbreaks. I haven’t heard anything that shows why we shouldn’t be playing.”
An estimated crowd of about 1,200 attended the rally in Hartford.
Utah has been playing high school football since Aug. 14. Sixteen states have moved football to next year due to the coronavirus pandemic, while the remainder are playing this fall, according to MaxPreps.
Officials from the Connecticut Interscholastic Athletic Conference and the state Department of Public Health met again Friday at the urging of Gov. Ned Lamont. CIAC officials presented new mitigation plans for football such as wearing face shields below the helmet.
After the meeting Dr. Deidre Gifford, the acting DPH commissioner, said the CIAC should consider a later season for the sport.
“I think the idea of pushing high-risk sports off until we have better data about whether these strategies will work is a good idea and we would encourage the CIAC to continue to consider a later season for fall football,” she said.
Champagne said Connecticut has some of the best COVID-19 numbers in the country.
“It sounds to me like they [DPH] are telling the CIAC that maybe it’s safer to not play than to play,” Champagne said. “From the statistics I’ve seen it’s not that much of a risk.”
Champagne said football should be allowed for the fall if the players and parents are willing to accept the risk that exists.
Some of have suggested that it might make more sense to delay football to next year between the winter and spring seasons.
“I don’t agree with that. What’s going to change? I don’t think the numbers are going to be that much better by then,” Champagne said.
Champagne said it has been a challenging time. Friday night would have been the home opener for the Bears.
“It’s terrible. Our whole summer was dedicated to practice and studying. But it’s Sept. 11 and we haven’t thrown on the shoulder pads yet,” Champagne said. “By now, we usually would have had a few scrimmages and been ready for our first game. I’m just hoping for the best and I expect to have football.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.