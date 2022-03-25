STONINGTON — A long discussion earlier this month in which several members of the Board of Finance expressed frustration with the challenges of having to weigh needs and costs ended with a proposed 2022-23 budget that included a modest 0.19 mill increase. Now residents will get the chance to weigh in on whether more should be included — or removed — before the annual budget is sent to referendum.
The Board of Finance will host a public hearing on March 29 to garner feedback on the proposed $77.34 million combined government, education and capital improvement budget for the 2022-23 fiscal year. The proposed budget would represent a $4.2 million increase in spending, but growth in the grand list and use of fund balance to offset impact would reduce the tax rate increase to just a 0.8%.
First Selectman Danielle Chesebrough said that for the average taxpayer, with a home valued at approximately $300,000, the proposed budget would result in a net increase of $62 in taxes over the coming year.
“There were a lot of difficult decisions that needed to be made in this budget cycle. There is a lot more we would have liked to see done,” Chesebrough said.
“The next important part of the process is for residents to come and share their views on the proposed budget. We may disagree on our most pressing priorities, but if we listen to each other and learn from one another, we can create a budget that will serve the needs of the whole community,” she said.
The proposed budget, which was put forth by the Board of Finance following extensive deliberations that ended around midnight on March 10, would require a mill rate of 24.04, up 0.19 over the current rate of 23.85.
As presented, the budget would include $25.46 million for general government operations, $38.98 million for education, $7.73 million for debt services and $5.16 million for capital improvements. Under the proposal, general government would see a $1.57 million increase over current spending while education would receive just $650,000 over the existing budget.
Capital improvement spending will nearly double under the proposed 2022-23 budget, while debt spending will see a slight decrease.
Where the money is most needed continues to be a point of contention among elected officials, however, and has led to tensions during some of the budget deliberations.
Timothy O’Brien, chairman of the Board of Finance, urged the community to remain civil in their discussions during opening remarks at the board’s budget deliberations earlier this month, but also encouraged residents to voice their concerns and desires and to remain engaged in the process.
O’Brien noted that “there are many worthwhile investments presented in the budget each year, but only so much money that can be expended.”
Chesebrough said this week that she anticipates a potentially well-attended public hearing, especially as members of the Board of Finance and Board of Education continue to serve in their roles and do what they were tasked with doing.
“The Board of Finance has been charged with trying to put together a budget that has to consider an uncertain future. The Board of Education has to contend with the diverse needs of its students,” Chesebrough said in a message to residents shared on the town’s website.
Chesebrough encouraged residents to review the budget proposal on the town’s website and to voice their support or concerns at the hearing on March 29. She said those voices will go a long way toward helping craft a final version of the budget, which will be presented at town meeting on April 13 before being sent to referendum.
For more information, including a copy of the proposed budget and other documents, visit the finance department page on the town’s website at https://www.stonington-ct.gov/finance-department.
