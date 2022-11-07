The following are ballot questions for the 2022 elections:
Rhode Island
QUESTIONS 1 – 3
(Chapter 231 Public Laws 2022)
Shall the action of the General Assembly, by an act passed at the January 2022 session, authorizing the issuance of bonds, refunding bonds, and temporary notes of the State of Rhode Island for the capital projects and in the amount with respect to each such project listed below (Questions 1-3) be approved, and the issuance of bonds, refunding bonds, and temporary notes authorized in accordance with the provisions of said act?
QUESTION 1. UNIVERSITY OF RHODE ISLAND NARRAGANSETT BAY CAMPUS - $100,000,000
For repairs and to construct new facilities on the University of Rhode Island's Narragansett Bay Campus in support of the educational and research needs for the marine disciplines.
Approve
Reject
QUESTION 2. RHODE ISLAND SCHOOL BUILDINGS - $250,000,000
To provide funding for the construction, renovation, and rehabilitation of the state’s public schools.
Approve
Reject
QUESTION 3. GREEN ECONOMY BONDS - $50,000,000
For environmental and recreational purposes, to be allocated as follows: a. Municipal Resiliency - $16,000,000 b. Small Business Energy Loan Program - $5,000,000 c. Narragansett Bay and Watershed Restoration - $3,000,000 d. Forest Restoration - $3,000,000 e. Brownfields Remediation and Economic Development - $4,000,000 f. State Land Acquisition Program - $3,000,000 g. Local Land Acquisition Matching Grant Program - $2,000,000 h. Local Recreation Development Matching Grant Program - $2,000,000 i. Roger Williams Park and Zoo - $12,000,000
Approve
Reject
Westerly
QUESTION 4. AUTHORIZING ISSUANCE OF BONDS AND NOTES IN AN AMOUNT NOT TO EXCEED $50,000,000
(Resolution of the Town Council adopted August 5, 2022)
Shall an Act, passed at the 2022 session of the General Assembly, entitled, ‘An act authorizing the Town of Westerly to issue not to exceed $50,000,000 general obligation bonds, notes and other evidences of indebtedness to finance the construction, renovation, improvement, alteration, repair, furnishing and equipping of schools and school facilities throughout the Town, subject to approval of state housing aid at a reimbursement rate or state share ratio of not less than 35% for expenditures eligible for state aid and provided that the authorization shall be reduced by any grant received from the School Building Authority Capital Fund’ be approved?
Approve
Reject
QUESTION 5. RHODE ISLAND CANNABIS ACT - MUNICIPAL AUTHORITY
(Sec. 21-28.11-15(a) and (b) Cannabis Act) (Resolution of the Town Council adopted June 21, 2022)
Shall new cannabis related licenses for businesses involved in the cultivation, manufacture, laboratory testing and for the retail sale of adult recreational use cannabis be issued in the Town?
Approve
Reject
QUESTIONS 6-11. AMENDMENTS TO THE TOWN OF WESTERLY HOME RULE CHARTER
(Resolution of the Town Council adopted July 11, 2022)
QUESTION 6. TOWN COUNCIL TERM LIMITS
Effective beginning the General Election of 2024, should § 2-1-1 of the Town Charter be amended to state that Town Councilors shall be elected to staggered terms, as follows: The top four (4) vote earning members will serve for four (4) years, the following three (3) vote earning members will serve for two (2) years. No Town Councilor will be able to serve for more than eight (8) consecutive years?
Approve
Reject
QUESTION 7. DIRECTOR OF PUBLIC WORKS
Should § 10-1-1 of the Town Charter be amended to eliminate the vacant position known as the “Director of Public Works”? The positions of Superintendent of Public Works and Superintendent of Utilities shall remain.
Approve
Reject
QUESTION 8. DIRECTOR OF DEVELOPMENT SERVICES
Should § 12-4-1 through § 12-4-5 of the Town Charter be amended to eliminate the vacant position known as the “Director of Development Services” and all references to it?
Approve
Reject
QUESTION 9. RHODE ISLAND CODE OF ETHICS
Should § 2-1-2 of the Town Charter be amended to be consistent with the Rhode Island Code of Ethics?
Approve
Reject
QUESTION 10. INDEPENDENT AUDIT
Should § 2-1-11 of the Town Charter be amended to read: ‘The Town Council shall engage in the competitive bidding process set forth in the Rhode Island General Laws and seek proposals for an independent audit of the financial transactions and related documents of the Town annually, at the close of the preceding fiscal year, to be conducted by a certified public accountant holding a certificate from the state and having no personal interest in the financial transactions of the Town. Such examinations shall conform with generally accepted auditing standards and shall include all procedures necessary for the auditors to express an informed opinion of the financial practices and accounts. Once accepted by the Town Council, a copy of the audit report shall be filed with the Town Clerk and shall be a public record. The Town will comply with the standards set forth by the Office of the Auditor General which includes, but is not limited to, financial statement timeline and filing dates, competitive bidding requirements and Request for Proposal materials.’?
Approve
Reject
QUESTION 11. FINANCIAL IMPACT STATEMENT PUBLICATION AND PUBLIC ACCESS
Should § 2-1-9(i)(2) of the Town Charter be amended to require that the number of days a financial impact statement provided by the Town finance department and published in a newspaper having general circulation in the Town and on the Town’s publicly accessible website for bond referenda be reduced from not later than sixty (60) days prior to approval, to not later than thirty (30) days prior to approval?
Approve
Reject
Richmond
QUESTION 4. LICENSES FOR CANNABIS RELATED BUSINESSES
(Resolution of the Town Council #2022-11)
Shall new cannabis-related licenses for businesses involved in the cultivation, manufacture, laboratory testing and for the retail sale of adult recreational-use cannabis be issued in the Town of Richmond?
Approve
Reject
AMENDMENTS TO THE RICHMOND HOME RULE CHARTER
(Resolution of the Town Council #2022-14)
QUESTION 5. TOWN MANAGER
Shall the Charter be amended to make the Town Administrator a Town Manager with more authority over personnel administration?
(Amends Art. 1, Sec. 3; Art. 3, Sec. 4; Art. 3, Sec. 7; Art. 4, Sec. 1; Art. 4, Sec. 2; Art. 5, Sec. 3.)
Approve
Reject
QUESTION 6. BUDGET REFERENDUM
Shall the Charter be amended to replace the Financial Town Meeting with an annual budget referendum preceded by two public hearings and followed, if necessary, by a second referendum on a revised budget?
(Amends Art. 3, Sec. 2; Art. 3, Sec. 4; Art. 4, Sec. 2; Art. 4, Sec. 4; Art. 4, Sec. 6; Art. 5, Sec. 1; Art. 5, Sec. 2; Art. 5, Sec. 3.)
Approve
Reject
QUESTION 7. HIRING DECISIONS
Shall the Charter be amended to prohibit Town Council members from attempting to influence the Town Manager’s decisions on hiring, promotion, and removal of Town employees?
(Amends Art. 4, Sec. 1B.)
Approve
Reject
QUESTION 8. MANAGER PERFORMANCE REVIEW
Shall the Charter be amended to require the Town Council to annually review the Town Manager’s job performance?
(Amends Art. 4, Sec. 1A.)
Approve
Reject
QUESTION 9. EMPLOYEE PERFORMANCE REVIEW
Shall the Charter be amended to require the Town Manager to implement an annual review of the performance of all employees, including department directors?
(Amends Art. 4, Sec 1B.)
Approve
Reject
QUESTION 10. TEMPORARY MANAGER
Shall the Charter be amended to give the Town Manager the authority to appoint a department director to serve as a temporary Town Manager in the Town Manager’s absence?
(Amends Art. 4, Sec. 1D.)
Approve
Reject
QUESTION 11. RECREATION DEPARTMENT
Shall the Charter be amended to transfer responsibility for supervision of the Recreation Department from the Recreation Commission to the Town Manager?
(Amends Art. 4, Sec. 2E.)
Approve
Reject
QUESTION 12. MUNICIPAL COURT
Shall the Charter be amended to add a reference to the state law that allows, but does not require, the Town Council to enact an ordinance establishing a municipal court?
(Amends Art. 4, Sec. 4B.)
Approve
Reject
QUESTION 13. CHARTER AMENDMENT
Shall the Charter be amended to repeal the provision enabling charter amendment by voter initiative in order to make the Charter consistent with state law?
(Repeals Art. 7, Sec. 4.)
Approve
Reject
QUESTION 14. TEXT CORRECTION
Shall the Charter be amended to make typographical corrections for clarification, internal consistency, and consistency with state law without changing the meaning of any provision?
(Amends Preamble, Art. 2, Sec. 4; Art. 4, Sec. 5; Art. 5, Sec. 1C; Art. 5, Sec. 1F, Art. 5, Sec. 2B)
Approve
Reject
Charlestown
QUESTION 4. RI CANNABIS ACT; MUNICIPAL AUTHORITY
(Chapters 031 and 032, Public Laws 2022)
Shall new cannabis related licenses for businesses involved in the cultivation, manufacture, laboratory testing and for the retail sale of adult recreational use of cannabis be issued in the Town of Charlestown?
Approve
Reject
Hopkinton
QUESTION 4. RETAIL SALE OF ADULT RECREATIONAL USE CANNABIS
(Resolution of the Town Council adopted July 8, 2022 as authorized by R.I.G.L. § 21-28.11-15)
Shall new cannabis related licenses for businesses involved in the cultivation, manufacture, laboratory testing and for the retail sale of adult recreational use cannabis be issued in the Town?
Approve
Reject
Connecticut
QUESTION 1
Shall the Constitution of the State be amended to permit the General Assembly to provide for early voting?
Yes
No
