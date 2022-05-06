RICHMOND — When members of the Chariho School Committee sent the budget out for a second referendum, officials warned that if the community did not support the requested 0.94% budget increase then any further reductions would likely require staffing cuts and potentially higher class sizes at several grade levels.
After the referendum on the $55.23 million budget proposal for the 2022-23 fiscal year drew several hundred additional voters to the polls Thursday but failed to make enough headway in gaining public approval, there may be few options remaining.
“It is disappointing, but at the end of the day we’ve got a majority vote and the committee will need to determine if they will seek to go out for a third referendum, or just set a zero-increase budget for the coming year,” said Superintendent of Schools Gina Picard.
Voters denied the requested spending plan on Thursday, 1,162 to 991, as the budget gained even more support in Charlestown, but still failed to win over voters in Hopkinton or Richmond. The referendum drew 272 more voters than in April, but a 518 to 262 defeat in Hopkinton — where some elected officials have campaigned against any budget increase for the school district — proved too much to overcome.
The referendum had also been rejected in Richmond, 474 to 349. It was approved in Charlestown, 380 to 170.
Picard said that with a difference of $525,000 between what was rejected Thursday, an already slimmed version of what the district hoped to receive for the coming year, there simply will not be enough areas remaining to find any significant savings without reducing staffing.
“That kind of funding isn’t something we are just going to find in supplies and random savings,” Picard said. “At this point, we will dive into it again, but even with some sacrifices there will only be a couple hundred dollars here or a thousand there; there isn’t going to be any significant savings to be found.”
It was a message that members of the School Committee had hoped to send when the budget was returned to referendum after a $55.77 million budget representing a 1.95% increase was rejected in April.
Picard said Friday that the School Committee was expected to receive their budget packets at the end of the day, and would be responsible for bringing ideas to a discussion Tuesday. She said regardless of which direction the committee chooses to go, whether it be to accept a zero increase or return to referendum, it will involve a proposal that eliminates several staffing positions.
The district has a couple open positions that have and will now likely remain vacant, she said, and level funding would require several classes potentially reaching sizes as large as 22 or 23 students. Exactly who or which positions would need to be cut is still being considered.
She said it’s far from ideal, but would provide a chance for the district to move forward in a way that has the least negative impact on education.
“My hope is that there will be an opportunity to do this without letting anyone go, but it is early yet,” she said.
If members of the School Committee were to seek an additional referendum, the Chariho Act would require them to present a revised budget to be submitted within 30 days for approval at referendum.
“If, however, a budget is not adopted by the regional school committee and approved by the voters before July 1 of each year, then the regional school committee shall operate the regional school district in accordance with the provisions of section 16-2-23 of the general laws, and the member towns shall make payments to the regional school district, based upon the amounts appropriated for the support of the schools by the member towns in the preceding fiscal year,” the Act states.
Complicating matters at this point, Picard noted, is that the district has received indication that Gov. Dan McKee will restore transportation funding to the state budget, $590,000, after it was initially removed earlier this year. That funding is not in the existing budget and will not be restored before June, however, and cannot be considered as an income at this time.
That $590,000 is already greater than the difference between the School Committee’s latest proposal and a level-funded budget for the upcoming year, officials noted. If that funding were already available to the town as a guaranteed income, officials said there wouldn’t have been a need to even go to referendum for the latest request.
“If we had that money already, we wouldn’t be seeking any increase from taxpayers and none of this would even be an issue. Unfortunately, we won’t know for a while if that is an income we can count on,” Picard said.
