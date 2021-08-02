WESTERLY — The recent sale of both the former St. Pius X School property and vacant land next to the church's rectory is helping the parish pay off a loan the St. Pius X Church received from the Roman Catholic Diocese of Providence in 2006.
The school property at 32 Elm St. was sold in May to Trendsetter LLC for $1 million, and the other property, at 42 Elm St., was sold to Tara H. Whelan in July for $545,000. The church's rectory is located at 44 Elm St. and the church also owns property at 46 Elm St. The church is located at 45 Elm St.
Between the sale of the school and the sale of the lot, the church was able to pay $1.35 million of its debt to the diocese, leaving $540,000 left on the principal of the loan and additional interest, Father Michael Najim, St Pius X Church pastor, wrote in a recent parish bulletin.
The loan, Najim said Monday, was taken to subsidize the cost of the school's operations for two years and for construction of an addition to the school. The country's economy went into severe recession about two years after the parish received the loan.
"The diocese encouraged the parish to put the addition on the school, and at the time it seemed like a good idea but no one could foresee that the economy was going to tank in '08 and that’s what happened," said Najim, who became pastor of the church in 2016. The recession, Najim said, hurt attendance at the school and capital campaigns.
The school closed at the end of the 2017-18 school year following declining enrollment and what the diocese called a mounting financial deficit.
Members of the St. Pius X Church Board of Trustees and Najim plan to meet later this month with diocese officials to discuss the church's remaining debt and to inquire about restructuring the obligation or determining whether the interest rate can be reduced. Regardless of the outcome of the upcoming discussions, Najim said he is confident the parish will eventually pay off the debt.
"Our parish is strong across the board. There's no threat to our parish because of the debt," Najim said.
The church has no plans to sell the property it owns at 46 Elm St., where a popular message board sign is located, Najim said.
Jeffrey N. Pucci, who is listed as registered agent of Trendsetter LLC, and other individuals connected to the corporation could not be reached for comment on Monday nor in previous attempts to contact them.
Last summer the Planning Board conducted an early-stage review of plans the parish filed for a housing project on the school property. Under the plans, the school building would have been converted into apartments. The plans also called for construction of a new three-story apartment building and a new house. The project called for a mix of market rate and low- and moderate-income housing.
Najim said the plans reviewed by the Planning Board were intended to explore potential uses for the school property. He said there were no indications that Trendsetter LLC planned to adopt and move forward with the plans.
Whelan, a dermatologist with a medical practice in the town, could not be reached for comment on Monday. Whelan also owns a house on Elm Street.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.