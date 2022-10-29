WESTERLY — Members of the School Committee have faced turbulence at times during meeting discussions over the past few years, and as the current term draws to a close, voters will be tasked with determining which of several new faces may be best suited to take a seat at the table.
Even if voters place their support behind Democrat Michael Ober, the only incumbent seeking reelection this year, the community will still be tasked with selecting from five other candidates across the political spectrum to join the seven-member panel for the upcoming term. There are three seats up for election in 2022, all which will carry four-year terms.
The mix of candidates in the Nov. 8 election include Democrats Leslie Dunn and Angela Goethals, who are running alongside Ober with endorsement from the Westerly Democratic Town Committee; Republican Lori Wycall; and unaffiliated candidates Timothy Killam, a former member of the board, and Seth Logan.
Leslie S. Dunn
A 30-year-old local activist and spa director, Dunn has been a vocal proponent over the past several years when it comes to identifying and improving equality in education within Westerly schools. She credited her parents with her motivation to serve the community and said they’ve inspired her to run for office.
If given the chance to work on the School Committee, Dunn said she would be focused on investing efficiently in school infrastructure, and to better identify and address the individualized needs of Westerly’s students.
“Our school community is composed of students from various cultures and ethnic groups with differing abilities and backgrounds,” Dunn said in an email. “By utilizing tools such as equity audits we can identify opportunities for growth, strengthen resources, review policies and implement best practices to ensure every student within our system has access to the appropriate tools and pathways to be successful individuals.”
A graduate of Johnson & Wales University, where she received a bachelor’s degree in sports, entertainment and event management, Dunn said she was fortunate to receive a valuable education from Westerly schools. She said during candidate forums earlier this month that, as a member of the minority community herself, she also knows firsthand that more can be done to address inequality in the town’s school district. Encouraging diversity will also require the district to take action to address issues with enrollment and student retention.
“Investing in our schools through building projects, remodels and updates is vital to showing current students/families their learning environment is a priority,” she said. “There is also a tremendous opportunity to support existing programs and expand the offerings to meet the needs of more students and encourage them to stay within the district.”
Angela B. Goethals
For the 45-year-old actress, audiobook narrator, creative director and mother of two with her husband of 17-years, Russell Soder, Goethals said it was her children and her ability to volunteer her time that led her to step up and seek a role on the School Committee.
“What better way is there to honor them than to be part of a positive change and bring progress to Westerly schools?” she said Wednesday. “I want to show them that you can stand up, face challenges and be part of the solution.”
If elected, Goethals said one of her top priorities would be to improve mental health evaluation, response and services within the school district, a need that she said has become exponentially more prevalent in the past few years as a result of the pandemic, economic uncertainty and a variety of other factors. District response would require numerous efforts, she said, including seeking to improve communication, strengthening community partnerships and expanding services and access to creative outlets such as arts and music programs.
“The outlets are essential to mental health, emotional intelligence and social and emotional learning,” she said. “I really do believe the arts can help to identify those struggling with mental illness or trauma, and it provides a great therapeutic healing option.”
She said that, as a member, she would also stay focused on assuring that all students feel safe and welcome, and that all schools are providing an inclusive learning environment.
Timothy C. Killam
The father of two active Westerly students and a Westerly High graduate, Killam is a former member of the School Committee who is looking to return to the board. The 40-year-old operations manager for Dockside Electronics is a near lifelong resident of the region, having graduated from Stonington High School.
In a return to the committee, Killam said in an email that he would be committed to enhancing the support services available for the district’s special education programs, including further implementation of policies to enhance mental health awareness and response, as well as working to make necessary enhancements to school safety.
“The bottom line is we can always improve on school safety. I believe we need safety officers in all of our school buildings, not just the middle school and high school, we need to have this position in all of our schools within the district,” he said, touting his vote to approve the elementary school safety vestibules during his previous term.
In focusing on special education, Killam said “special education encompasses so many different facets of students’ school career, including mental, physical and behavioral health,” and that these special education services are essential for preparing students for life beyond Westerly High School.
Seth M. Logan
A newcomer to politics and a first-time candidate, Logan had first gotten involved with the schools as a parent and began attending School Committee meetings after finding questionable materials in his daughter’s elementary school classroom. It was his experience at these meetings and working with administration — he said he felt unheard and unwanted — that convinced him it was time to seek a change.
Logan is the owner of SLogan Industries, a successful local collision repair business, but also has education and experience with addiction treatment and developmental, adolescent, behavioral and clinical psychology. He is a graduate of Northeastern University.
If elected, Logan said he would remain focused on addressing problems that he said are disrupting student learning, impeding on student privacy and branching away from the common sense, fundamental education that students need.
“My main priority would be the overall mental health and well-being of our students and staff. I believe this topic should be on the top of every parent’s list right now,” he said. “I would push to encourage proper nutrition, overall fitness, time and stress management, and I would work to promote increased social interaction, and expand music, art and trade programs. The goal is to construct a culture built on anticipation of success, not based on the fear of failure.”
Logan said he would also seek to return discipline and structure to the classroom, and said he would support having a school resource officer at every school building as well as integrating officers to be more involved in extracurricular activities.
Michael W. Ober
The only incumbent in a crowded race, Ober is hopeful that his record and contributions over the past term will play a role in helping him earn reelection.
The 56-year-old, who works as an eligibility services specialist for the Connecticut Department of Social Services, has spent nine years on the School Committee and said he would use that experience to help guide the town through the elementary school building project, if approved — or to figure out a maintenance plan should it fail.
“Moving forward, the building project is going to need to be the top priority. Either it will pass, in which case we need to get down to business and focus on the details, or it will not and we will have to determine the best maintenance plan to at least meet minimum needs,” Ober said.
In the coming term, he said those on the council will also need to review and take action based on the result of ongoing equity audit, working to further develop a sustainable budget for the school district, and to continue to address growing student mental health and education needs impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.
“The responsibility of the school district has only grown in the wake of dealing with COVID over the last two years and its impact on learning, physical and mental health issues,” he said. “We need people who have experience balancing the different needs of the district and the town’s ability to pay.”
Lori E. Wycall
When her daughter was a second grade student at Dunn’s Corners School, nearly seven years ago now, Wycall said she still recalls how she felt as she worked alongside other parents in an effort to address concerns and unify the community. It was one of her first experiences as a volunteer with the school, and after remaining active as a member of various parent-teacher organizations in the district, she said she's ready to make the jump to serving the entire district.
Wycall’s children are now older and no longer need the oversight, she said, freeing her the time to dedicate significant hours toward being an advocate for students. After watching meetings and reviewing documents and test scores over the past couple years, she said the district is in need of a “back-to-basics and transparent curriculum.”
To do so, she said members of the School Committee will need to be committed to an open line of communication with parents, to be able to listen to concerns constructively and to implement practical solutions to improve education and school climate.
“Westerly students are only 34% proficient in ELA (English and language arts) and only 17% proficient in math. This is unacceptable,“ she said. “In order for our students’ education to have more effective outcomes, the curriculum needs to focus on reading, writing, math, science, languages and the arts.”
If elected, Wycall said she would also push back on nonacademic state and federal mandates, work to improve and support parental rights and involvement, and improve public access to information.
