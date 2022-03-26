WESTERLY — It was a gift for cellist Kathleen Curran Monroe that came with many strings attached.
Monroe, the director of the Westerly-based Westminster Youth String Ensemble, said while the pandemic had its obvious downsides, it also had a silver lining.
It was during those dark days, said Monroe, that a bright light and a brand new program — one that pairs her younger music students with experienced musicians — came into existence: the WYSE Mentorship Program.
In the thick of the pandemic, Monroe, 66, a string specialist who was a longtime cellist with the Rhode Island Philharmonic, said she became aware of several musicians in the region who were without regular opportunities to perform, teach or coach.
"I knew about a fine young violinist from Cranston named John Castore," she said, "and another young man, a string bass player named Nathaniel Savage, who was in the area, taking a break from Bard College.
"I asked them both to join us for rehearsal one day, and as they say, the rest is history." And just like that, "the WYSE Mentorship Program was born."
Monroe, who earned a bachelors’ degree in music education at the University of Rhode Island, and a master's degree in cello performance at the New England Conservatory where she studied cello with David Wells, has herself mentored countless young violinists, cellists and violists over the years.
"We've all experienced a transformation," added Monroe, who directed the Musica Dolce Youth String Ensemble from 1995 until 2013 before establishing WYSE. "And if it hadn't been for the pandemic, it never would have happened. I call it divine intervention.
"I have been blessed by their involvement," she added. "It's inspiring. ... I want to foster them and foster this program."
Castore, she said, is a "fine, fine musician" who studied with violinist John Sumerlin — a well-respected music professor at Rhode Island College and founding member of the Proteus String Quartet — before he went off to the Boston Conservatory at Berklee.
"The children love him," added Monroe, who grew up in Cranston and comes from a well-known musical family. (Her mother, the late Aurora Spadea Curran, was a renowned violinist and public school music teacher, the first teacher in the state to work with the Suzuki method that influenced generations of Cranston school children.) "And he's a really, really good teacher.
"Sometimes he'll do sectionals, and work with children in small groups," she said, "and sometimes he'll do the rehearsals."
Monroe said when Tom Foley, the director of the Community Music Program at the United Theatre, called and asked if she could recommend any music teachers, she immediately thought of Castore.
Castore, 26, who lives in North Scituate, drives to Westerly twice a week to mentor, teach and play with the ensemble students who rehearse each Tuesday at the Central Baptist Church.
With 55 students from East Greenwich to North Kingstown to Cranston, Castore drives all over the state to teach, and he especially loves coming to Westerly.
"How lucky am I," Castore said one afternoon last week as he drove between classes. "I am most thankful for Kathy. ... She's incredible."
Mentoring the young students of the Westminster Youth String Ensemble, where, he said Monroe has created a comfortable, homelike atmosphere with a true community feel, is a joy, as is teaching at the United's program.
Over at the United's music school — an affiliate of the at the Rhode Island Philharmonic Music School, where class offerings have almost doubled in size in the program's first year, and where more than 200 lessons are offered each week — Foley said Castore has been a welcome addition to the staff.
"We love John," Foley said. "He is beloved by his students and respected by his peers. We are so fortunate to have him on our faculty."
When the school announces its full summer catalogue of classes, ensembles, and camps next month, "John will be leading our brand new beginner String Ensemble," Foley said.
Savage, 23, a Wood River Junction resident who plays the double bass, played for years with both Musica Dolce Youth String Ensemble and Westminster Youth String Ensemble.
Monroe said she asked Savage to come to one of the rehearsals at Central Baptist parish hall and he's been guest conducting and coaching the students in the lower strings ever since.
On a recent Tuesday evening, Savage, balancing his own enormous double bass with one hand, leaned over to offer instructions to 13-year-old Blake Laney of Voluntown, who was busy practicing pieces like "Celtic Sunrise" and "Frog in a Tree" on his upright bass.
"It's important for kids to have someone helping them while they're playing," Savage said one afternoon last week as he chatted about his long involvement with Westminster Youth String Ensemble.
Monroe, called Savage "a fine musician and a wonderful conductor" and said she was tickled to have a student of hers back in the fold as a teacher.
"They're the next generation," she said, "and they're inspiring the next generation."
"The kids are great and John is great," said Savage, who said he's enjoying the mentoring program and his work with the bass section.
"But" he added, "the best part is working with Mrs. Monroe."
Monroe, the married mother of three, said her students — along with their mentors — are preparing for their "Spring Concert," which will take place at the Westerly Armory on Sunday, May 1, at 2 p.m., and will feature the works of Bach and Mozart along with some "popular selections."
Monroe, stressing her belief that "music is one of the greatest gifts God has given us," said in addition to offering the new WYSE Mentorship Program, her ensemble also offers scholarships to any and every child who wants to play in her ensemble.
"We never turn away any child who wants to play an instrument," she said. "My pledge is to bring the gift of music to each child that crosses my path."
