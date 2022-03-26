Chariho Girls Track; Chariho finished 9-2 in the Sullivan Division season and was second at the division championship meet. Senior Margaret Weeden earned All-State for the third time in the high jump by placing third. Sophomore Erin vonHousen was All-State in the 3,000 after finishing third in a school-record time. She also established a school record in the 1,000 earlier in the season. Sophomore Weeko Thompson set a school record in the shot put at the state meet.

Westerly Boys Basketball; Westerly competed in the state’s highest division and compiled a 13-5 league record and finished 17-7 overall. The Bulldogs won a game in the state tournament and also captured the WCCU title in December. Senior Dante Wilk was named one of the top 10 players in Division I. Wilk and sophomore Jess Samo were first-team Division I-B.

Wheeler Girls Basketball; Wheeler finished 9-14 and won a game in the ECC Division II tournament. The Lions qualified for the Class S tournament for only the fourth time in the past 14 years. The nine victories were tied for the second most by a Wheeler team in that stretch. Addie Hauptmann averaged 14.3 points, 9.7 rebounds and 3.9 steals per game. Marissa Perkins averaged 8.1 points and 5.8 rebounds.

Stonington Boys Indoor Track; Stonington edged two-time defending champion Bloomfield, 56-53, to win the Class S state title. Josh Mooney won the 55 hurdles and was second in the 55 dash at the meet. Ryan Gruczka won the 1,000 and was second in the 3,200. Ryan Orr was second in the 1,000. Stonington dominated the ECC Division II meet, winning by 79 points.

