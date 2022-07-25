WESTERLY — A candidate's anomalous signature gathering approach has been resolved in his favor and his name will appear on the ballot for the general election as a candidate for Town Council.
The Board of Canvassers, during a meeting on Wednesday, voted unanimously to accept an affidavit signed by Mark Sullivan attesting to the veracity of the signatures he turned in. The affidavit became necessary after Sullivan turned in a copy of a signature sheet that he had previously submitted with additional signatures.
Krista Tracy, registrar and clerk to the Board of Canvassers, said she contacted Sullivan on July 15, the deadline for candidates to submit their signature sheets, and informed him that he was seven signatures short and would have to submit the seven prior to the 4 p.m. deadline that day.
When Sullivan returned to Town Hall, he submitted the additional seven signatures on a copy of a signature sheet that Tracy had previously marked as having been received by her office. When Sullivan turned in the copy with the additional signatures, Tracy said, she verified the additional signatures as being valid, but was unsure of how to handle the sheet and sought input from the state Board of Elections.
"I checked with the state and they said to bring the form to you and that it was for the board to decide," Tracy said.
Sullivan took responsibility for the confusion, saying he mistakenly had the signatures added to the copy of a sheet he had previously submitted. "I made a mistake. It was not my intention to cheat," Sullivan said.
Joseph E. Olean said he was open to accepting an affidavit signed by Sullivan. "There was no effort to deceive or circumvent the process," Olean said.
Had the board voted not to accept Sullivan's signature submissions, he could have appealed the decision to the state Board of Elections. Sullivan is running as an unaffiliated candidate.
In other business, the board agreed to have an individual who is not running for office choose names when the board conducts its lottery to determine the placement of names on the ballot. The board's decision followed a request from Dylan LaPietra, an unaffiliated candidate for Town Council. LaPietra mounted an unsuccessful campaign for a position on the Town Council in 2020.
LaPietra also requested an explanation of how ballots that are placed in a drop-off box outside of Town Hall are processed.
"I would like some clarification on who had access to them. I'm a little fuzzy on that," LaPietra said.
Town Clerk Mary LeBlanc described the process that town and state officials followed in 2020. She said two employees of the clerk's office went to the box to collect ballots from the drop-off box. The ballots were counted and placed in a sealed envelope and the workers signed a form attesting to the number of ballots placed in the envelope.
The envelopes were then placed in a lock box in the vault in the Town Clerk's office where they remained until they were retrieved by pairs of officials authorized by the state Board of Elections and brought to the board's office in Cranston. The Board of Elections then counted and documented the ballots, LeBlanc said.
