STONINGTON — During their high school careers, valedictorian Katherine Glenn and salutatorian Sophia Gabrielle Fernholz have seen drastic changes in the world.
The top students for the Stonington High School Class of 2022 have witnessed communities shut down by the COVID-19 pandemic, a country divided by politics and social struggles, and international conflicts that have left millions dead, displaced or starving. They have watched as schools and towns mourned after deadly mass shootings, and seen adults arguing over the best way to move forward.
If the experience has taught Glenn and Fernholz anything, it has been to always remember to enjoy life and take things as they come. But both said they are focused on finding a path forward that will allow them to make a difference and help people in a positive way.
“I have toyed with the idea of law school, but I also want to get into sustainable development,” Fernholz said while discussing her future. “Whether it is to focus on climate change or world hunger, I want to be able to do something that will make a difference and change the world.”
If they are able to make half the difference that they made in promoting inclusion, diversity and acceptance during their time at Stonington High School, neither should have a problem achieving their goals, Principal Mark Friese said Thursday.
Friese said that while neither had what one could consider a “normal experience” after EEE-restricted activities and COVID-19 brought in-person learning to a screeching halt their sophomore year, it didn’t slow them down, either — both were instrumental in being leaders by example.
“The resiliency and perseverance that they have each shown has been remarkable,” he said. “With all the challenges, they have forged their own paths forward and have shown they have what it takes to succeed.”
Valedictorian Katherine Glenn
At 18 years old, Glenn is a gifted student-athlete with a wide range of activities and interests that are constantly keeping her on the move. Aside from achieving the top grades, the Class of 2022 valedictorian is the second vice president for student government, a two-year co-chairwoman of the student government’s service committee, vice president of the school’s chapter of the National Honor Society and a student representative in the Student Diversity, Equity and Inclusion program.
A member of the lacrosse team throughout her high school career and two-year member of the soccer and indoor track teams, Glenn shifted focus when the pandemic began and started targeting her energy more toward volunteerism. She has since served with her grandfather and one of her top influences, William Schmidt, as the two work regularly at the New London Community Meal Center.
Glenn is also an employee at the Water Street Cafe and has worked a number of other odd jobs throughout the community.
With such a busy schedule, it was easy for the Stonington High staff to fool her. Called to the office, she arrived with all of the school’s administrators in the room and said she had a sinking feeling in her stomach. She thought she was in trouble.
“I was worried that I had been absent too much or something. I kept thinking, ‘This is it, I’m going to be stuck repeating senior year,’” she said.
Nothing could be further from the truth, staff said, and Friese said with a laugh that she had certainly more than made up for any missed work.
The youngest of two children born to John Glenn and Stephanie Schmidt, Katherine Glenn spent her elementary years between schools in the region, attending Wheeler Elementary School in North Stonington and St. Joseph’s in New London before finishing her younger years at Deans Mill School.
Following graduation, Glenn will attend Northeastern University in Boston where she plans to major in political science and journalism with a minor in Spanish. She said she also plans to travel.
Glenn has already been approved for a semester abroad at the New College of the Humanities in London and said while there she hopes to have her mom visit so the two could travel to Spain and France.
“I really want to be able to experience the different cultures and see what’s out there,” she said.
Beyond the next year, Glenn said she is happy to take life as it comes and hopes to one day become a writer who can make a difference by focusing on covering issues including gun control and its impact on public schools, social issues related to race and class, and many others.
“I want to provide a voice for those who need it,” she said.
Salutatorian Sophia Gabrielle Fernholz
Fernholz will be celebrating graduation ahead of her 18th birthday, but while the U.S. may not yet consider her an adult, she has already managed to accomplish more than some could claim over the course of an entire lifetime.
The daughter of Peter F. Fernholz and Danielle Pereira, and step-daughter of John Pereira, the 17-year-old president of the Class of 2022 has a whirlwind schedule that includes commitments to athletic teams, active participation in student leadership roles, work in several volunteer positions and more.
While at Stonington High, she competed as a four-year member of the school’s basketball and field hockey teams including serving as captain of each, was first vice president of student government and worked in an influential internship with attorney Nicholas Kepple at Suisman Shapiro in New London.
Those aren’t the activities Fernholz is most proud of, however. Instead, she said that her biggest achievement has been the volunteer work that her time with the school district has allowed her to be a part of over the years.
“What I found to be most rewarding has been the opportunity to help make a difference,” she said of her high school experience. “If I have one piece of advice for incoming freshmen, it would be to stay compassionate and put that compassion into everything you do.”
A two-year president of the school’s Interact Club and a member of French Honor Society, she is no stranger to volunteerism. Fernholz is involved with projects including Chikumbuso and the Mystic Rotary Club’s Ghana Reforestation Project, as well as volunteering with the World Central Kitchen and operation HELO (Home Education Love and Opportunity) Haiti.
Coming from a family with a strong background in science, technology, engineering and math, or STEM, including two parents who went to Worcester Polytechnic Institute, she said she was initially compelled to go down a similar path. She will attend Georgetown University in the nation’s capital this fall, studying science, technology and international affairs with a minor in French at the Walsh School of Foreign Services.
Fernholz credited her mother as being her top inspiration, saying that she taught her both how to be a leader and stand her ground when she needs to.
“My mom was a single mother of two who worked multiple jobs and long hours so that my brother and I could have a good life,” she said. “She showed me what it meant to be a strong, fierce and independent woman, and it is what I aspire to be.”
No matter what life after high school brings, Fernholz said she remains focused on the goal at hand.
“I want to make a big difference,” she said.
