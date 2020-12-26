NORTH STONINGTON — Higher than anticipated costs for utilities and maintenance at the North Stonington Education Center have led to a disagreement between members of the Board of Selectmen on how to handle the expenditures.
Tensions were high during a lengthy discussion at the board’s meeting Tuesday evening. Selectman Bob Carlson questioned why the expenses, which are now estimated at $35,000 in the current fiscal year, were not more publicly available and why the town had not moved to address the issue more publicly before the Board of Finance or at a town meeting.
“We have a $7,500 line item for town maintenance and the expenditures (at the North Stonington Education Center) are over 500% of that cost,” Carlson said. “We could have had a joint meeting with the Board of Finance about this a month ago.”
Carlson, who accused First Selectman Michael Urgo of not being transparent with the other selectmen or the public, expressed concerns over the manner in which expenses have built up and been paid. Urgo, however, opposed the criticism and said he has been open about the challenges of the expenses in an old building, noting that work done has been minimal and only as required, including repairs to avoid further ongoing excessive costs.
The center, which is deeded to the town through the Wheeler School and Library, was turned over by the Board of Education earlier this year after completion of the school renovation project and relocation of students.
Since that time, the town has spent an estimated $35,000 on utilities and maintenance, including repairs to fix a leaking roof and address a heating system issue that had caused temperatures to remain at 80 degrees in a portion of the unused building. The money has come out of the town’s maintenance budget and well exceeded what was approved as part of the annual fiscal budget, Carlson noted.
“If these repairs were not made, we would be looking at a much higher future cost due to inefficiency,” Urgo said.
Christine Dias, the town’s administration and finance officer, said that there have been numerous uncertainties regarding costs since the town received the building from the Board of Education. She said the board was contacted in order to try to determine what future costs may be, but was unable to provide assistance due to a change in status leaving the center unoccupied and the nature of the board’s budget while the center was in use for North Stonington Public Schools.
Under an agreement with the Board of Education, the town is charging the board $1.98 per square foot to aid in maintenance, which amounts to approximately $17,000 but remains well below the actual costs.
Dias said, at the request of Carlson and members of the Board of Finance, this information and the uncertainty surrounding future costs have been relayed during previous meetings.
Urgo further said that delays and challenges related to bringing in tenants for both the one-story portion and two-story portions of the building have prevented the town from making any revenue on the property to date. This revenue, he said, was likely to help offset the costs.
“We have had an aggressive goal to get occupants in the building and spend that revenue on the building costs,” Urgo said. “If those in the community think that there were going to be no expenses related to building, that would be insane. Of course there are expenses, and while I appreciate they may not be happy, I do take offense to those saying they were not informed.”
Urgo noted that while the town is unlikely to make its money back this year, a lease with Lighthouse is expected to be finalized by the end of December. He said having occupants in the building will create a revenue stream that could potentially help offset most if not all costs a year down the road.
The town is still seeking a tenant for the two-story portion of the building and did not receive any bids during a recent request for proposals, which closed on Dec. 18.
Carlson said, moving forward, he wanted to establish a specific time to host a joint meeting with the Board of Finance to more directly detail expenditures, expected revenues and other financial aspects related to the center.
“I would like this to appear before the Board of Finance, to explain what money has been spent for, to explain the situation and to ask for an appropriation of funds,” he said. “I want a joint meeting where this is the main agenda item right after the first of the year.”
