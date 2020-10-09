STONINGTON — The Board of Selectmen on Wednesday interviewed eight candidates for the open seat on the Board of Police Commissioners.
Of the 13 applications the board received, five were withdrawn. The remaining candidates sat before the three selectwomen at the Stonington Police Department, each answering the same four questions.
The questions focused on each candidate's experience, skill sets and the positive impacts they hoped to leave on the town during their five-year term.
Diversity and inclusion was a common theme throughout the night. Many candidates spoke on the need for increased police accountability amid the nationwide Black Lives Matter movement. Most candidates mentioned diversity and inclusion training as part of their skill sets.
Former Superior Court Judge John Nazzaro talked about the importance of bringing new equipment to Stonington’s police force, including body cams and dashboard cams.
“We want a police department that’s properly equipped, properly trained, that does the job right for the public trust,” he said.
Nazzaro said his experience in criminal justice brought him familiarity in every aspect of the criminal justice system, and he thinks he could help the members of the board.
“We have to improve. There’s not a choice here. We have to improve with not only perception, but our relationship with the minority community,” he said.
Rae’Ven Kelly Dinwoodie, who organized a Black Lives Matter protest in Westerly last June, was also interviewed. She said it’s important to see diversity in the town’s leadership.
“Diversity inclusion is so important in our community,” Dinwoodie said. She mentioned she has spoken with young people and people of color in the town, and many do not feel welcome in the community.
“My position would be to be that voice for the marginalized Stonington resident,” she said.
Carrie McWilliams, a longtime teacher and principal who has worked in New London and Providence, echoed Dinwoodie. She mentioned equity, saying it’s important to recognize the needs of each human before looking at policy and procedure.
“I have a passion for working with people and making sure that people are heard and marginalized voices are raised,” she said.
Patricia Coan emphasized the importance of communication between the Board of Police Commissioners and the Board of Finance, in addition to the Board of Selectmen. In order to fund any new equipment or training programs, the police commissioners would have to work closely with the Board of Finance, she said.
“We’re building the next generation of our police department. We have to make sure it’s diverse. We have to make sure it’s inclusive. We have to provide the training for these officers to allow them to do that job,” she said.
Coan added she would put an emphasis on ensuring school safety, an issue that has received less attention as of late due to COVID-19.
Other candidates for the open seat agreed that change is necessary, but questioned the most effective way of doing so.
Lisa Tepper Bates, who touted her experience working with the Department of Social Services, suggested the Stonington Police Department could be improved by involving outside resources.
“I would love to see Stonington as a real standard-bearer with a new way to think about combining policing and the toolkit it provides with other resources so we can really be on that cutting edge of how to more effectively respond when other types of tools are needed,” she said.
Monique Ferrer, who grew up in Brooklyn, N.Y., said police played a vital role in her youth, and she questioned if change was necessary for the town.
“I just don’t see a reason why, when this police department is doing a great job. We have so many people coming here to live, and it has to do with a lot of how the community is and how safe it is,” she said.
Ferrer said multiple members of her family are police officers, and she “understands the life they lead.”
“I am just afraid that any change that we make might not be the best for the safety of this community and our police officers,” she said.
Robert Emery said he also understands the perspective of a police officer, having served on the Town of Groton police force for 28 years. He said it was important to have people with police experience on the board, and said change would be a process.
“I understand change is needed to be made, but don’t make change just to say, ‘Oh, we’re changing,’ or, ‘We’re doing this.’ I don’t believe in that. I think change can sometimes be painful, and I think the further painful thing is it’s got to be slow to endure,” he said.
The selectwomen will announce their decision at the next Board of Selectmen meeting, scheduled for Wednesday.
