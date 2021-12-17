NORTH STONINGTON — The Board of Selectmen has already begun hosting a series of “field trips” to sites throughout the community for informal meetings led by First Selectman Bob Carlson as they seek to create a connection between departments and residents in an effort to make the budget process coalesce more efficiently.
Carlson said Tuesday evening that town officials have already hosted sessions at the North Stonington Emergency Services Center, the town’s highway garage and the Parks and Recreation Department at the old fire station. The purpose of the visits is to get an inside look at operations and needs, an effort that selectmen said they hope will result in members of the public and elected officials having a better understanding of what’s on the budget.
“I think these are beneficial. For the people who do go, we get to ask any questions we may have and I feel like we get a lot out of it,” Carlson said. “I am hoping that come budget time, we will all have a better understanding of why we have what we have on paper in front of us.”
The informal meetings, part of an advertised “Tour of Town” by the board, is part of a new initiative to better and more efficiently streamline the budget process. The change comes in the wake of the board approving a town meeting resulting in public approval for an appropriation to buy a truck that the town’s Department of Public Works desperately needed to aid in snow-removal efforts ahead of what is expected to be a potentially snow-filled winter in southern New England this year.
Although the measure to purchase a new truck passed easily, it led to debate over how the appropriation was handled in regard to being requested so early in the fiscal year, as well as why it was removed from the 2021-22 budget in the first place.
Highway Foreman Don Hill said at the town meeting that he had been requesting the purchase to replace a 2006 truck since 2018, but after several tough budget years had not received the funding in any budget that was ultimately passed.
Carlson said last month that the tour will aid in breaking down barriers to prevent this type of miscommunication from occurring again by letting selectmen and the public see the needs firsthand. He said it would also help both the voters and elected officials to weigh priorities.
The tour is expected to continue with a shared set of stops at Hewitt Farm and Gallup House on Jan. 10. Carlson said the selectmen also plan to take a van and do a driven tour of town with Hill, which will allow them to see other resident-reported issues.
“It will give us an opportunity to see any issues in town, whether it is something down at Billings Lake or up at Cossaduck Hill,” Carlson said.
Carlson has also reached out to Christine Wagner, chairwoman of the Board of Education, and said he hopes to schedule school tours in the future as well. No dates have been set for those, he said.
Coming together
Another new initiative that Carlson has taken part in is a regional partnership, leading to the formation of an informal council of first selectmen to share ideas among neighboring towns throughout the region.
The partnership, which will include participation from the first selectwomen of Preston, Griswold and Voluntown, will allow the community leaders to share ideas and possibly develop regional partnerships that could lead to the sharing of programs and resources.
Carlson said he had considered Ledyard and Stonington as well, but did not include them — Ledyard has a council and mayoral system that is considerably different from North Stonington’s, and Stonington’s presence as a tourist destination creates some stark differences between the two communities.
“We already have tie-ins with these partner towns,” he said. “They are also rural locations with a lot of the same issues, and they rely on taxes from residential owners just as we do.”
The council will meet four times in 2022, every three months beginning in January.
