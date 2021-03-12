NORTH STONINGTON — The Board of Selectmen has formed a tenant search subcommittee that will be charged with aiding in finding a suitable partner to occupy the North Stonington Education Center, and the group is expected to begin meeting immediately following the budget process with a goal of finding tenants within a few months.
The six-member subcommittee was appointed unanimously by members of the board on Tuesday evening, with Selectman Bob Carlson being named as the board’s liaison to that committee. The group will also consist of Economic Development Commission members Jennifer Dayton and Nicole Porter, Board of Education member Stephanie Mastroianni, Board of Finance member Carolyn Howell and Planning and Zoning Commission member Priscilla Lewis.
“The goal of the group is specifically to provide outreach to educational facilities in the region in order to help find tenancy for the building,” First Selectman Michael Urgo said. “It’s not to reanalyze decisions to be made for the property. We need to find someone to get into the building.”
Under the charge, Carlson said he envisions the group meeting biweekly, in the weeks opposite Board of Selectmen meetings. The group will not have voting capabilities, but will instead be tasked with working alongside the town’s realtor, IMT Realty, to find and recruit tenants to fill both the one- and two-story wings of the former middle-high building.
IMT Realty has already promised to support the subcommittee’s efforts by providing a regular written report of all activity, including inquiries and walk-throughs provided at the 298 Norwich Westerly Road property.
The North Stonington Education Center, which is deeded to the town through the Wheeler School and Library, was turned over by the Board of Education earlier this year after completion of the school renovation project and relocation of students. Under conditions outlined in the deed, the building must be used for educational purposes.
The town went to bid on the two-story portion in December but did not receive any offers. A few weeks later, Lighthouse Voc-Ed Center Inc. announced that it would not be moving forward in seeking a lease for the one-story portion of the building.
The property is now listed on the MLS (Multiple Listing Service) through IMT Realty.
Members of the Board of Finance, during recent budget discussions, have expressed concerns over growing maintenance costs for the property and the need to find a tenant in order to offset those expenses.
“The Board of Finance was very clear, and (members) want to have resolution on whether we can get tenancy or not within a couple months,” Urgo said. “That is the primary objective.”
Both Urgo and Carlson on Tuesday expressed a desire to “move quickly,” and Carlson said he would begin to coordinate between members, exchanging contact information and setting up a first meeting that would take place as soon as the budget process is complete.
“To get the ball off the ground, we’ll take one of the participants from EDC and reach out to them to act as a temporary chair until we get moving," Carlson said.
"Once we meet as a group, we can discuss future meetings at that point and how we will appoint a chairperson and secretary,” he said.
