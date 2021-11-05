WESTERLY — Completion of the School Street reconstruction project, which had been set for later this month, will be delayed to at least the spring due to the type of supply chain problems that are vexing markets across the globe.
Ironically, given the town's quarrying history, the scarcity of granite fashioned for roadside curbs is the problem.
"This is not a Westerly problem; it's a national problem," interim Town Manager Shawn Lacey said.
Town officials and a consultant hired to oversee the project have confirmed, Lacey said, Ferreira Construction's reports that granite curbs are currently unavailable. The New Jersey-based construction company is reconstructing the road under a $2.95 million contract authorized by the Town Council about one year ago.
Most of the pre-existing curbs, with granite believed to have been cut about 100 years ago, are being placed back, but about 1,200 feet of new curb is needed, mostly at intersection areas where the dimensions have changed because the street's new sidewalks are being brought into compliance with Americans with Disabilities Act standards that were not in place when the curbs were originally installed.
Town officials decided, Lacey said, that delaying completion of the project to wait for granite curbs will serve the town best in the long run. The other options are pre-cast concrete or pouring the curbs in place, also using concrete.
"Collectively, everyone said no because concrete doesn't last," Lacey said.
Described as a full-depth reconstruction, the project involves new sidewalks and extensive work on the street's drainage system. Work on public sewer and water service was also performed. For years the road has cried out for attention, filled as it was with potholes, uneven pavement, lack of curbs in some places, and poor drainage.
To make the roadway passable for snow plows and to improve conditions for residents who live on the street, Lacey said, a preliminary layer of pavement will be put down by Dec. 15. Manhole covers and other equipment will be lowered for the winter. The equipment will be re-positioned in the spring before final paving and curb installation occurs, he said.
It appears, Lacey said, the School Street project would have met the contractually specified completion date of Nov. 15 if not for the supply chain problems. Town officials have decided, for the time being, not to exercise contractual rights to levy financial penalties against Ferreira Construction for missing the completion date, but might revisit the decision depending on the company's performance in the spring, Lacey said.
Town officials hope the curbs are manufactured and available in March or April, the early part of spring, but there is currently no delivery date from the curb manufacturer, Lacey said.
The project is being paid with about $776,000 in Water Department funds and the remainder from a $15 million road bond approved by voters in 2018.
The supply chain crunch has hit home.
"We have to keep in mind everyone in the world is dealing with these problems," Lacey said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.