WESTERLY — While the weeklong April break that starts Friday is a time for students to enjoy spring, it marks the start of a busy time for Westerly’s elementary school building project.
The Town Council voted March 20 to authorize the town to issue up to $50 million in bonds for the work.
“This is the final step, this was passed by the last council and passed by the voters,” Town Manager Shawn Lacey said. “It allows town staff to move forward issuing debt.”
Voters did their part in November, opting to send the $50 million project forward. It includes a $29.35 million budget for the construction of the new State Street School, $8.85 million for renovations at Springbrook Elementary School and $11.8 million for renovations at Dunn’s Corners Elementary School.
The School Building Subcommittee is set to meet Thursday. The group is planning to meet with both design firms picked to work on the project.
Both teams will work simultaneously, and the plan now is to have the two teams enter the schools for a conditions assessment during April break.
The School Committee set that course of the project in motion when it voted to hire the two firms. The committee unanimously voted to award design and engineering work at Dunn’s Corners and Springbrook elementary schools to DBVW Architects for $1.81 million. For State Street School, the committee again unanimously voted to award the design work to TSKP Studio for $1.9 million.
DBVW, short for Durkee Brown Viveiros Werenfels Architects, is based in Providence.
“They’re the biggest firm in Rhode Island,” School Building Subcommittee Chairman Justin Hopkins said. “There are larger national firms that have an office in Rhode Island, but in terms of firms that have a headquarters here, I think they are the biggest firm.”
Locally, the firm helped coordinate the replacement of the slate roof at Christ Church in 2021. It works extensively in renovation projects, and won a pair of industry awards last year for its role in the renovation of the Cathedral of Saints Peter & Paul in Providence.
The building subcommittee and administrators have split the work into two distinct projects. Renovating Dunn’s Corners and Springbrook elementary schools is one part, while the re-build of a new State Street School is the other.
The move was the subject of much talk in subcommittee meetings, Hopkins said.
“We had a lot of discussions about the benefits of one firm for all three buildings versus one firm that strictly pays attention to the renovation and addition projects and a firm that focuses on the new construction at State Street,” he said. “The subcommittee really gravitated toward what DBVW can bring to the renovation projects because it was really within their bandwidth, with things that they’re comfortable working on.”
The Hartford, Conn.-based TSKP was co-founded as Hartford Design Group in 1970 by Tai Soo Kim. It later became Tai Soo Kim Partners and then TSKP in 2016.
“He worked for Paul Rudolph back in the modern movement of architecture,” Hopkins said. “He has been a preeminent designer for K-12 schools in New England.”
The firm specializes in public buildings including educational, government, and corporate campuses. It won a 2022 CT Green Building council award for work on the Buckley Elementary School, and AIA Connecticut Design Awards in 2021 for New Lebanon Elementary School.
Renovations at the Dunn’s Corners and Springbrook elementary schools are tentatively scheduled to commence by December, with work at both sites completed by August 2024.
Meanwhile, the district would work to acquire design approvals for a new State Street School that would be built adjacent to the existing building, with work beginning in March 2024 and ending in 2025.
