WESTERLY — The town's teachers, school principals and administrators are analyzing the performance of each student on the Rhode Island Comprehensive Assessment System test with an eye toward understanding how to help them improve. Like most districts in the state, Westerly saw significant declines in the recently released results.
Results of the test were released to school districts by the state Department of Education on Oct. 28. Parents should receive reports on their children in the next couple weeks. The test was administered this past spring. State officials decided not to administer the test in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Students in grades 3-8 take the RICAS, which gauges proficiency in English and mathematics. This was the third time the test was administered in Rhode Island. The test is based on comprehensive assessment tests in use in Massachusetts' public school for several years. The RICAS replaced the Partnership for Assessment of Readiness for College and Careers test that was used previously. Tenth and 11th graders take the PSAT and SAT, respectively. The federal government requires states to implement standardized testing or risk losing federal funding for education.
Just 36.9% percent of Westerly students achieved proficiency in the English language arts section of the test, compared to 51.8% in 2019; and just 17.7% achieved proficiency in mathematics, down from 38% in 2019.
Each school in the district experienced a decline in all areas of the test with the exception of Springbrook Elementary School, where students showed slight improvement in ELA from 38.8% percent of students achieving proficiency in 2019 to 39.2% achieving proficiency in this year.
Westerly students who took the test did better, on average, than their peers throughout the state. A total of 33% of Rhode Island students who took the test this year were deemed proficient in English language arts, down from 38% in 2019. Only 20% of students in the state who took the test were proficient in math, down from nearly 30% in 2019.
Superintendent of Schools Mark Garceau stressed that until all Westerly students are proficient he will never be satisfied.
"In any year, unless we are at 100% proficiency for all kids, it's not what I'm looking for," Garceau said. "... But in a COVID year I don't think anyone is surprised that everybody saw significant declines in ELA and mathematics."
Still, Garceau said, he was concerned about the overall degree of decline in Westerly and the steep drop-off in performance on the mathematics section of the test both in Westerly and throughout the state.
The pandemic continues to effect students in myriad ways, Garceau said. Some students experienced the death of loved ones to the virus, some had parents lose jobs, and many worried about their own health and the health of their families. Because of the cumulative effect of the stress students endured and continue to experience, teachers and school staff are focused on students' social and emotional well being, Garceau said. Until students are feeling safe and secure, they are likely to struggle with learning, he said.
"We are investing a lot of energy in supporting our kids' social-emotional well being so they can attend to their academic learning," Garceau said.
About 20-25% of Westerly students remained in distance learning for the entirety of the 2020-21 school year.
"Teachers were teaching face to face and streaming online at the same time. I would never ever expect them to be as effective as they could be if they were focused on one thing," Garceau said.
He noted that math scores dropped by nearly twice, a drop more severe than the ELA scores.
"There's something to be learned from that. Maybe ELA is easier to deliver virtually than math. Maybe the collaborative approaches we've been focused on for mathematics and problem solving don't work in a distance-learning setting," Garceau said.
Efforts such as a new test-to-stay campaign and others designed to keep students in school rather than quarantined remain critical as students learn best and teachers teach best in school, Garceau said.
Principals and teachers are looking at each students performance to determine "what support might they benefit from right now that's going to help close the gap and get them caught up and back on track," Garceau said.
The RICAS is an effective test that assesses students' ability to reach standards set by the state, Garceau said. As long as standardized tests are aligned with clearly articulated standards, Garceau said, standardized tests are useful and fair. As for criticism that standardized tests lead to "teaching to the test," Garceau said the district should prepare students for the test in order to ensure students reach standards set by the state.
"We should be teaching the stuff we're going to test kids on. It shouldn't be a mystery," Garceau said.
Just over 56% of Westerly students who took the SAT achieved proficiency on the ELA section of the test and just 28.9% achieved proficiency on the mathematics section. Statewide, the SAT proficiency rates in math were 26%, compared to 31% in 2019, while 48% of 11th-graders were proficient in ELA on the SAT, compared to 50% in 2019.
Rhode Island Commissioner of Education Angélica Infante-Green said the state Department of Education is working to assist school districts throughout the state to make up ground lost to the pandemic.
"The results of the 2021 RICAS are a clear call to action: Our students' learning was disrupted by COVID-19, and we must meet this moment by focusing our energy on the implementation of a strategic, unified plan to meet their needs," Infante-Green said in a news release. "Like communities across the country, we knew that our students were impacted by the pandemic, and we are deeply grateful to the educators, school leaders, and parents who have worked to keep them engaged. RIDE, along with our Learning, Equity & Accelerated Pathways Task Force, has spent the last year planning ways to address the effects of this disruption to student learning and we are looking forward to building new and better community-led systems of education."
