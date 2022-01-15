WESTERLY — Concerns with the potential level of financial support from the town and the state will hang over the School Committee as it develops a proposed education budget for 2022-23.
The budget-development process was set in motion Wednesday with Superintendent of Schools Mark Garceau and Cindy Kirchhoff, the school district's director of finance and operations, providing an overview of the typical process, what goes into funding the district, and a discussion of potential reductions in state aid due, in part, to an increase in the number of families choosing to homeschool their children because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Kirchhoff said she was hopeful state officials would change or modify the formula used to calculate the level of state aid in light of the pandemic, which has caused decreases in student enrollment throughout the state. Based on the traditional formula, Kirchhoff said, the district would see a reduction of about $1.5 million in state aid.
"If nothing changes, our [aid] would be reduced by $1.5 million. We don't think that's going to happen, but until something changes that is what we would see," Kirchhoff said.
Members of the School Committee noted that the potential reduction in state aid comes as the Town Council looks for ways to address infrastructure needs in the town amid a difficult economy. The current local education budget of $58,390,505 represents an increase of .59% from the previous year and includes an appropriation of local tax dollars of $49,059,463, which is $600,000 more than the previous year, when the Town Council level funded the local appropriation. The current budget also includes $8.07 million in state assistance.
"It could be even more intense than last year," School Committee member Christine Cooke said. "We almost got level funded two years in a row. I'm not getting a great sense that we are going to get a lot of the money that we are asking for."
Cooke and School Committee Chairwoman Diane Chiaradio Bowdy also noted that members of the Town Council have discussed, in recent years, looking into developing the education budget based on per-pupil spending. State law prohibits local school districts from reducing the amount of money spent on education from year to year unless a per-student approach is authorized.
During the next six weeks Garceau will present his recommendations for the 2022-23 budget. The budget sessions will be dedicated to reviewing budgets for each school building, teachers and other personnel, special education, transportation, maintenance work, instructional materials, and other resources.
Education budgets are founded on the district's vision "of the student we want to graduate" and positioning students for "success in whatever comes next" following high school, whether students pursue college, the work force or military service, Garceau said.
To provide schools that allow students to flourish, Garceau said, district employees focus on strengthening instruction and student support systems; improving teacher effectiveness and building teachers' leadership capacity; and maximizing organizational and fiscal efficiencies.
"We have to make sure we are attracting and hiring and retaining the very best staff we can," Garceau said. "The only way we can improve outcomes is to hire better teachers or improve the ones we have. That's why compensation packages are so important."
As he does each year, Garceau reviewed the district's staffing history since he started working for the district. Since the budget for fiscal year 2019, the first one Garceau worked on here, the district has reduced full-time equivalent positions by a net of 57 positions. Garceau presents the figures during each budget season to help illustrate the district's commitment to financial stewardship and responsibility, and to demonstrate that the staff size has shrunk along with the decrease in student enrollment that started before the pandemic.
The district currently serves 2,341 students in pre-K-Grade 12. An additional 46 students who live here attend out-of-town charter schools, 99 students are homeschooled, 86 students attend Chariho High School, six students attend other vocational schools, and 25 students are in out-of-district placements.
Garceau and Kirchhoff also reviewed the federal funds the district has received and expects to receive from the federal Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act. The initial round of funds to the district supplanted the funds usually given by the state.
Other funds from the act have been used for pandemic-related expenses such as substitute teachers, programs and employees to address learning loss caused by the pandemic, technology, heating and air conditioning upgrades, and cleaning and sanitizing school buildings.
In the end, Garceau said, the budget is more than just dollars and sense.
"A budget is a very pubic proclamation with respect to what the community values. If the community values education, budgets will be funded and they will reflect that as long as they respect you, and I think we have demonstrated our competence at being good fiscal stewards and getting good fiscal returns," Garceau said.
