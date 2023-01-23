WESTERLY — A state Department of Health survey for high school students about risky behavior among youth will not take place this year in Westerly, the School Committee has decided.
Committee members said they’re concerned not only with the validity of data that the anonymous Youth Risk Behavior Survey would produce, but also the nature of the questions asked.
The web survey is typically administered during one class period to four to six classes rather than the entire school.
In a letter to the committee, Interim Rhode Island Department of Health Director Utpala Bandy said that participation from selected schools is more important than ever, given the unprecedented challenges students have faced since the COVID-19 pandemic began.
“By participating, schools assure that their students are heard and can get resources to help solve pressing challenges like student stress, substance abuse and bullying,” Bandy said.
The survey has been conducted every other year in Rhode Island high schools since 1997 and in middle school since 2007. About 3,000 students from 25 high schools and 2,000 students in 25 middle schools take part in each survey, according to the health department.
Westerly committee members decided to pass on the survey.
“It’s anonymous but we’re not really going to get the information. It’s going to go to the state and then we’re going to get a report out of it, probably in general terms,” Chairman Robert Cillino said. “I’m always more focused on the kids in front of us.”
It’s the second time local officials have opted not to administer a statewide survey. Last year, the School Committee decided not to send out a similar survey by the Department of Behavioral Health to the high school.
“There were concerns raised at the high school about the validity of the questions and the intrusive nature of lost instructional time,” Westerly Superintendent of Schools Mark Garceau said.
The surveys gather information about at-risk behaviors the students might take part in, such as substance abuse, Garceau said. A challenge that administrators say they face is how to gauge the problems that youth face around mental health.
“Without data, it’s anecdotal. The surveys provide that data,” Garceau said. “We don’t know what our kids are up to unless they tell us sometimes. But there’s also the presumption that kids that take this particular survey tend not to take it seriously, will just answer any old way for a laugh, and that also undermines the validity and veracity of the data that’s generated.”
Committee member Lori Wycall called it a way for the state to “data mine” information.
“None of the information comes to the school, it goes to RIDE,” Wycall said. “The questions on the survey are very intrusive. I think they could bring up a lot of topics that some kids don’t even have at the top of their mind.”
The survey includes an opt-out form for parents, and the health department says some questions may be considered sensitive and that students aren’t required to answer.
The 99-question survey asks for typical demographic information but also delves into a host of issues such as drug use, dating violence, suicide attempts and sexual behavior.
Committee members said they support gathering student data about risky behavior. But most said it’s something that’s better done at the local level.
“It’s sort of flawed,” committee member Michael Ober said. “I think we should move forward with it, because it does give us some information and we can look at it and try to determine whether it’s worthwhile to do it again. I think unless we do it, we’re operating blind on what we think we know.”
Member Leslie Dunn said it’s up to educators to not just rely on a survey that students are filling out, but to put a story behind it.
“What are the follow-up conversations or the framework around what that looks like person to person,” Dunn said. Doing such follow-up work could allow educators to say, for example, “I’ve had students come to me and they are concerned about substance abuse,” Dunn said.
