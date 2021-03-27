WESTERLY — Should School Committee members respond after being addressed by citizens during the open forum portion of their meetings?
That was one of the topics Monday during a School Committee workshop that Diane Chiaradio Bowdy, committee chairwoman, said she scheduled to give new members a rundown on protocol, responsibilities and laws that apply to the elected panel of seven.
William Nardone, the committee's lawyer, reviewed some of the laws that pertain to School Committees, including the Open Meetings Act, the law that is intended to ensure public committees, boards and other entities conduct the public's business in public.
The Westerly School Committee for years has chosen to include two open forums on its meeting agendas, one toward the beginning and one toward the end. After each open forum is a related agenda item called "committee members' response." Open forums or the similar citizens' comments portion of Town Council meetings are not required by law.
Initially during the workshop, Nardone said he was considering advising committee members not to respond after hearing from members of the public.
"Because it ends up being a discussion of a matter not on the agenda. So my advice going forward will be eliminate committee members' response. Have the forum but eliminate the response because it's too risky and you open yourself up for additional criticism," Nardone said.
But Nardone, after hearing what a few committee members had to say, said he would instead closely monitor committee responses to ensure a dialogue does not develop.
One committee member, Christine Cooke, argued strongly for keeping the committee members' response portion of the agenda, saying residents expect and deserve a response.
"How many times have we been held to the fire for violating the Open Meetings Act? So what happens if I do? Do I get fired? I have a real issue with this — our whole job is to serve the public," Cooke said.
Sitting silently is rude and disrespectful to parents who address the committee, Cooke said. If committee members go too far, Nardone can cut them off, she said.
"It seems like we are afraid of our constituents. We should be transparent and open. ... It's not like we have droves of people speaking," Cooke said.
A parent recently addressed the committee during two separate meetings and said she was surprised by how little committee members said when she spoke the first time.
Committee member Robert Cillino sided with Cooke. "I tend to agree with Christine. I would understand the perception people feel like they're not being heard if committee members do not respond," Cillino said.
Chiaradio Bowdy said committee members should be judicious when responding.
"It's how we respond. When we're trying to exacerbate a crazy situation, I don't think that is helpful," she said.
The decision to respond, Chiaradio Bowdy said, involves other factors as well.
"It also depends on the attitude of the person at the podium. Are they coming in good faith or are they being a jerk?" she said.
Cooke said elected officials should expect to be criticized. "I don't think it matters if someone is a jerk. ... You have to have thick skin. As long as they don't swear and they follow decorum," Cooke said.
Committee member Marianne Nardone said members of the public should at least be informed that someone will respond to their concerns in the future.
Committee member Michael Ober said he was not opposed to committee members responding but advised members to refrain from "taking a position" on comments made during open forum.
